COVID Researchers to CDC: Open Up the Schools

We’re coming up on the anniversary of March 13, 2020, the very unlucky Friday the 13th when most of America went into COVID-19 lockdown. If you were like me (and if so, sorry), you did what they told you to do. You socially distanced and got your groceries delivered and washed your hands 20 times a day. You didn’t wear a mask when Anthony Fauci told you not to wear a mask, and you started wearing a mask when Fauci turned on a dime and suddenly insisted you must. Well, this is the first time a pandemic like this has hit the United States in 100 years, you may have thought to yourself. They’re not gonna get everything right the first time, but they have our best interests at heart. Trust the science, right? The economy will take a hit, but it beats being dead!

Almost a year later, that seems like naivete at best. I don’t know about you, but I feel like a sucker. Sure, I haven’t gotten sick, but I also haven’t… well, I haven’t done pretty much anything else. For an entire year. And I’m relatively lucky. Most people can’t work from home, and all sorts of businesses across the board have suffered. Financially, psychologically, emotionally, you name it. We haven’t seen the worst-case scenario we were warned about, but it sure ain’t the best case either.

And now I read stuff like the Stanford doctor who calls the past year the “biggest public health mistake we’ve ever made.” Thousands of other doctors and scientists agree, and they’ve signed something called the Great Barrington Declaration, pleading with public officials to lift the lockdowns because they’re doing more harm to public health than good.

Well, if you’re depending on the CDC to keep guiding you through this, think again. Dr. Tara O. Henderson, Dr. Monica Gandhi, Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg, and Dr. Daniel Johnson, writing in USA Today:

CDC misinterpreted our research on opening schools. It should loosen the rules now. The recent school reopening guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is an example of fears influencing and resulting in misinterpretation of science and harmful policy. In the U.S. 50% of schools are closed and more only partially open. President Biden ran on a campaign indicating that science and data would guide his policy. As we approach the anniversary of the first COVID shut down, this approach is needed more than ever, especially when it comes to schools… First, children are not at significant risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19. As of March 3, 2021, 286 children have died from COVID in the U.S., compared to >500,000 adults. While the death of any child is devastating, this is similar to the number that dies from influenza each year… Second, viral spread is minimal in schools with appropriate safety precautions, even in communities with a high disease prevalence… Third, no science supports mandating 6 feet of distance with children wearing masks. A 6 foot distance between students creates space constraints for schools to open in entirety… Fourth, despite fear-mongering regarding variants in the U.S., we have not seen evidence that variants are spreading through in-person schools.

Read the whole thing. These aren’t just some yahoos. They’re doctors. They probably wear lab coats and everything. And they’re saying we should open up the schools.

But a lot of people don’t want to do that. The CDC doesn’t want to do that. We’re getting stuff like this:

JUST IN from @kaitlancollins: The CDC considered the possibility of changing travel recommendations for vaccinated people… but there was not enough momentum to adjust it now, two federal health officials familiar with the discussion tell CNN. — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) March 9, 2021

And our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the press are framing such nonsense like this:

The CDC releases guidelines giving limited freedoms to people fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Here are the rules to keep following. https://t.co/OIBqTGyyTq — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 8, 2021

Did you know that the CDC gives you freedoms and can take them away? I did not know that was how it worked. I must’ve missed that day in school.

And now they’re even downplaying these vaccines! “Don’t get your hopes up,” we’re told. “You still have to lock down and wear a mask. No, make that two masks! How about three? Can I get three masks?”

Enough. I’m one of the many people who have voluntarily locked down, and a year is more than sufficient. I’m tired of being afraid. I’m tired of watching frauds like Anthony Fauci and Andrew Cuomo soak in accolades for lying to me.

I’m getting the vaccine as soon as I can. I’ll wear a mask when I’m in a private business that requires it, just so all the Karens stay off my back. Beyond that, leave me alone. I don’t want to hear it anymore.