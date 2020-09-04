Mr. Rogers' Widow Wouldn't Want Trump For a Neighbor

One week ago, the famously G-rated comedian Jim Gaffigan went on an insanely profane Twitter rant about how much he hates Donald Trump and why you should too. Gaffigan was just dropping F-bombs left and right, it was like Dresden. The Hot Pockets guy was super-pissed! I don’t know if his frenzied outburst has opened the floodgates or what, but now Trump is taking incoming fire from another unexpected quarter.

We’ll never know how another family-friendly entertainer, Fred Rogers from Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, would’ve felt about the Trump administration because Rogers died 17 years ago. But Fred’s wife certainly isn’t a fan!

Ariel Zilber, Daily Mail:

Mister Rogers’ widow does not want President Trump as her neighbor.

Joanne Rogers, the 92-year-old wife of the late Fred Rogers, blasted the president on Thursday, calling him a ‘horrible person’ who ‘seldom tells the truth…’

‘This man is pathologically ill. Mentally ill,’ Rogers told The Daily Beast.

When asked what she would do if Trump won re-election, she replied: ‘I will probably go into mourning.’

‘I can’t even imagine. I would feel so badly.’

🎵Won’t you please, won’t you please, please won’t you be… my nemesis?🎵

I’m just trying to imagine what would’ve happened if anybody in Fred Rogers’ orbit had said anything like this about Obama. The reaction from the Daily Beast and the rest of ’em would’ve been a little bit different. King Barry lied all the time too, but they were lies liberals wanted to hear. Plus, that was back in the days when criticizing the president for any reason was racist.

Now I want to know how other kiddie-show celebs feel about Trump. Oscar the Grouch is MAGA, no doubt about it. Bert too, which must cause him some marital friction with Ernie. Elmo is definitely #wokeAF. And Mr. Snuffleupagus is notoriously libertarian, so his stance on Trump probably changes from one day to the next.