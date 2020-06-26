Nancy Pelosi Wants Police Reform Legislation That Is 'Worthy of George Kirby's Name'

Nancy Pelosi is 80 years young and has been in Congress for one-third of a century. She’s been representing her district since before AOC was born. And it’s starting to show, sad to say. I present to you the theory, Dear Reader, that ol’ Nancy ain’t quite as sharp as she used to be. All that ice cream she eats gives her the calories she needs to keep going, but obviously it’s not brain food.

In the latest sign of Pelosi’s rapidly deteriorating mental faculties, today she reflected on the memory of George Floyd. Unfortunately, she couldn’t actually remember the name “George Floyd.”

Nancy Pelosi mistakes George Floyd’s name, calls him “George Kirby” while discussing the name of the Democrats' billhttps://t.co/cUMw0bvoxv pic.twitter.com/rOVGUTp5gc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2020

“And I’m very proud for the Judiciary Committee that before [Philonise Floyd] testified, he said to me, ‘Madam Speaker, do think that I can tell George [Floyd]’s daughter that his name will be always remembered because you’ll name the bill for him?’ And I said, ‘Well, I’ll recommend that to the Judiciary Committee and to the… uh… to the Congressional Black Caucus who have shaped the bill.’ But I only will do that if you tell me that this legislation is worthy of George Kirby’s name. And he said it is. And so we’re very proud.”

Don’t you think she looks tired?

In case you’re wondering, Pelosi didn’t just pull the name “George Kirby” out of thin air. George Kirby is mostly forgotten today, but he was an African-American comedian and impressionist who made dozens of appearances on The Tonight Show and various variety shows and game shows in the ’60s and ’70s, back when Pelosi was a young woman. So today, when her aging brain reached for the name of the man whose death triggered the current wave of rioting and looting, she pulled up the name of a black person named “George” who she remembered from a long time ago.

Hey, it could’ve been worse. She could’ve said “George Jefferson.”

And she’s not the only one having trouble with George Floyd’s name:

.@SpeakerPelosi & @chuckschumer, you are doing such an honorable job of honoring Floyd Taylor, I mean, George Taylor, um I mean, George Kirby…… pic.twitter.com/14ilSGrrtH — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 26, 2020

They claim George Floyd’s death is emblematic of America’s racism, yet they can’t even remember his name. Pelosi is claiming the Republicans “murdered” Floyd — in a city and state entirely controlled by Democrats — yet she got him confused with a comedian who’s been dead for 25 years.

But this is one of the few things you’ll ever read about it, because the news doesn’t care. And the news doesn’t care because Pelosi and Schumer are Democrats. Put an (R) after their names and this magically transforms into a week-long scandal.

Seriously, just picture Trump saying we need to remember George Kirby’s name. The CNN studios would be scrambling like an aircraft carrier. The chyron would read: “BLACK PEOPLE ALL LOOK ALIKE TO TRUMP.” Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon would compete to be the first one to have an on-air stroke.

Whether your skin is black, white, brown, or any other possible shade, these people don’t care about you. You’re not a human being to them. You’re just a piece they move around on a game board. They’ll exploit your death to pursue their political goals, and they won’t even bother to learn your name because they know their stenographers in the mainstream media will cover for them.

If Democrats want George Floyd’s name to mean something, maybe the first step would be to commit it to memory.