Michigan Judge Rules Barber Can Reopen Despite State Lockdown

I’m one of those cuck RINO traitors who probably voted for Hillary and now doesn’t want to get sick with COVID-19 the Chinese virus and/or spread it to anybody else. I think it’s a good idea to stay home as much as possible, and to wear a mask when you do need to go out. That makes me a “coward,” apparently, and I’m fine with that. But I also think it’s a decision that we all have to make for ourselves, and I understand that this lockdown can’t go on forever. People need to work. They need to provide for themselves and their families. Dying of starvation is no better than dying from the virus. And I agree that some of the edicts coming down from state and local governments are just ridiculous.

So I’m glad to see what just happened in the land of Kommandant Whitmer. Andrew Mark Miller, Washington Examiner:

A Michigan judge has ruled that a barber who defied the state’s stay-at-home order and opened his business does not have to close.

Karl Manke, 77, has kept his Owosso, Michigan, barbershop open since May 4, despite a license suspension, a cease-and-desist order, and a temporary restraining order from the state’s attorney general. A Shiawassee County judge ruled Thursday that he can remain open, according to the Lansing State Journal.

Shiawassee County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart opted not to grant Attorney General Dana Nessel her request to force Manke’s closure, which effectively allows Manke to keep cutting hair.

And if you’re confused about where Nessel stands on the matter:

WATCH: AG @dananessel says she doesn't plan on arresting Owosso Barber Karl Manke, but she does have a message for him and his supporters. "He's not a hero. He's not a patriot." MORE ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nhbUcwnzWK — Mikenzie Frost (@MikenzieFrost) May 13, 2020

Give a small person a small amount of power, and they’ll show you just how small they are.

I hope Mr. Manke and his customers stay safe. I hope they take the proper precautions and don’t get sick. But what’s the alternative? This is his business, literally. It’s his life. If he’s willing to work to keep it going, I’m not going to question his patriotism like this petty tyrant is. Americans work to make our own lives better, and we don’t like being told what to do by people we’ll never even meet. That’s what this country is all about. As you may recall, a while back we had a bit of a disagreement about that with the king of England.

Be cautious, and some will call you a coward. Be industrious, and some will call you a traitor. I just wish the Chinese would develop a virus that increases human intelligence.