WATCH: Senator Takes Biden Administration and MSM to the Woodshed

On Wednesday, Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) had had enough. She’d had enough of the lies and the lack of truthful mainstream media coverage of the chaos caused by Joe Biden at our southern border.

Britt, flanked by Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC ), Marsha Blackburn (R- TN), John Cornyn (R-TX ), and Ted Cruz (R- TX), gave an impassioned and seemingly impromptu speech the likes of which we haven’t seen from any GOP politician in a long, long time.

“We got to hear [illegal immigrant] women tell us their stories — and their stories are brutalizing,” said Britt. She explained how she heard a woman explain her story “not just about being raped, but how many times a day she’s raped…having to lay in that bed while they come in and out and in and out — it’s disgusting, and it’s despicable.” And that woman isn’t alone. There are thousands more like her experiencing the same things or worse, but the mainstream media chooses not to cover it.

“If you’re not telling it, that’s on you,” Britt told the member of the media in front of her.

Folks, when you look at the number of people that have died at the border because Joe Biden has made it more and more enticing to come here. Make no mistake, this is a result of failed policies. We could fix this. We can’t throw money at this and fix it. We have to actually change the policies. I’ve looked in the eyes of CBP agents who said we’re exhausted. We’re not only having to be paper pushers; we’re also trying to do what we took an oath of office to do, and that is protect this border. But when they tell you about finding small children who have drowned in that river or pulling the lifeless body of a woman who was pregnant with twins. It changes the way you think about what’s happening. Drug cartels, guys, they have their tentacles all over this country. We need you to start telling that story.

Illegal immigrants already in the United States “will tell you exactly how much they paid [the Mexican drug cartels] to get here,” said Britt. “Then they’ll tell you where they’re going, what their job is going to be, and how much more they owe…and they will tell you about the drug cartels coming around every other week to collect.”

“Guys, that’s not the American dream,” concluded Britt. “That’s an American nightmare.”

Brava, Sen. Britt. Brava. It’s about damn time someone said it because as conditions at the border continue to degenerate, we certainly haven’t heard such an impassioned plea for illegal immigrants from any Democratic politician unless we count AOC’s photo-op, white-pantsuit-wearing Insta visit near the border during the Trump Administration. It’s about damn time the mainstream media and the Biden Administration’s horrific immigration policies were brought to light.

WATCH the full video here:

