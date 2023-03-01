On the Ground at CPAC 2023

It’s that time of year again when self-proclaimed conservative pundits come together just outside of Washington, D.C., at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC). Yes, you read that right: CPAC is back in D.C. after a two-year Covidian hiatus in the Sunshine State.

Even though it’s an off year as far as campaigns go, I’m making the familiar cross-country trek to escape the oppressive Once-golden State for a while and spend time among like-minded people. And by like-minded people, I mean PJ Media’s Stacey Lennox and Jeff Reynolds, among others. If memory serves me, this is probably my sixth CPAC over the past ten years, but this one feels a little different than the rest.