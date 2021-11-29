Waukesha Parade Massacre: A Moment of Silence for the Victims

On Sunday at exactly 4:39 p.m. CST, Waukesha, Wisc. Mayor Shawn Reilly and members of the city council held an official moment of silence “for all those who were physically injured last week” when Darrell E. Brooks, Jr. intentionally drove his SUV into the City of Waukesha Holiday Parade, killing six and injuring around 60 others.

“We’re all standing here together because of what happened one week ago,” said Reilly after 62 seconds of silence for the victims. “We as a community have endured suffering. We know that our suffering will never completely end. We will not despair, however, from the very first moment our community has come together to help those suffering and we will continue to do so.”

“Our response during the past week and in the future will show that those who care vastly outnumber those who do not,” Reilly continued. “Evil will not triumph.”

“We will grieve as a community and we will heal as a community. We will find healing by being stronger in support of the families of those who lost a loved one, for those who were injured, and for all of those who are suffering because they were a witness,” he said.

“Today and through the holidays we ask you all to show unity to stand with those injured with a simple act: Unite with a Blue Light.”

According to the City of Waukesha webpage, a limited supply of blue lights is being distributed throughout the Waukesha community.

The lone suspect in last Sunday’s deadly parade rampage, Brooks made his first court appearance Tuesday. He will be charged with five counts of intentional first-degree homicide. Waukesha PD is continuing its investigation, and prosecutors will most likely file an additional charge after the death of a sixth victim, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, on Tuesday afternoon.

Brooks, a recently released criminal with a 50-page rap sheet, deliberately drove his 4,000-lb SUV into and over innocent people attending a holiday parade in the Milwaukee suburb, killing six people and injuring about 60 others. The black radical and career criminal suspect who was quickly arrested near the parade route was also out on bail at the time.