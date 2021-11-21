UPDATE: Waukesha Authorities Say One in Custody After SUV Plows Into Holiday Parade

In a press conference held about an hour after a red SUV drove through a Waukesha, Wisconsin, holiday parade, Police Chief Daniel Thompson reported that there were “more than twenty people injured” and “some individuals were children.”

Calling what happened “a tragic incident,” Chief Thompson went on to say that a Waukesha police officer “did discharge his weapon to try to stop the vehicle” as it went through the barriers. No bystanders were injured from the shooting. Thompson said Waukesha PD “don’t believe the suspect fired from the vehicle” at this point in the investigation.

Waukesha PD does have the vehicle in question in custody. A “person of interest is in custody,” but since it’s still a fluid and active investigation Thompson had no further details to add.

“It is unknown if the incident has any nexus to terrorism,” said Thompson

Fire Chief Steven Howard reported, “11 adults and 12 pediatric patients were transported from the scene to six area hospitals.” Some of those injured were fatalities, however out of respect for the families no further information on the victims was released.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D-WI) issued a statement on the tragic incident:

Further information will be available on the City of Waukesha social media accounts.