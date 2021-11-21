BREAKING: SUV Drives Through Wisconsin Holiday Parade, Mass Casualties Reported

WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO

TMJ4News reports that at least one person has been killed and more than 20 people have been hurt after a car drove into the Waukesha Christmas parade. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said police have identified a person of interest but would not say if the individual is in custody.

TRIGGER WARNING: 🚨DISTURBING VIDEO🚨A viewer sent in horrifying video the moment a red SUV plowed through a crowd during the #Waukesha Holiday Parade. Its currently unclear how many people have been injured. Updates to come on @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/u6q10VgTJ1 — Taylor Lumpkin (@TaylorLumpkinTV) November 22, 2021

The incident was live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page. A video sent to TMJ4 shows a car driving through a busy section of the parade and hitting at least half a dozen people. The car continued to drive through the parade and then the video ended.

BREAKING: There are reports of a mass causality event in Waukesha. Looks like a red SUV drove through a crowd during the Waukesha Holiday Parade earlier today. This is video of the event that was live streamed on the city's Facebook page. We have crews en route to the scene @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/illpWWMk1Z — Taylor Lumpkin (@TaylorLumpkinTV) November 21, 2021

Eyewitnesses indicate the driver of the car also fired shots out of the window while speeding through the parade.

Right in front of my family, this man drives through the parade hitting as many people as possible while shooting out the window. He ran over several elderly women who were dancing in the parade and many others please pray for everyone in Waukesha — Ocean Lantana (@KaleLern) November 21, 2021

It is unclear how many were hurt. There is a large police presence on the scene and the Waukesha Police Department is asking people to shelter in place.

Waukesha is a suburb of Milwaukee and about 50 miles from Kenosha where the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was held last week. It is unclear if this incident is related, however, Waukesha PD will hold a press conference at 8:00 p.m. CST tonight.

PJ Media will update this story as more information comes in.