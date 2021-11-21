News & Politics

BREAKING: SUV Drives Through Wisconsin Holiday Parade, Mass Casualties Reported

By Gwendolyn Sims Nov 21, 2021 7:56 PM ET
WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO

TMJ4News reports that at least one person has been killed and more than 20 people have been hurt after a car drove into the Waukesha Christmas parade. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said police have identified a person of interest but would not say if the individual is in custody.

The incident was live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page. A video sent to TMJ4 shows a car driving through a busy section of the parade and hitting at least half a dozen people. The car continued to drive through the parade and then the video ended.

Eyewitnesses indicate the driver of the car also fired shots out of the window while speeding through the parade.

It is unclear how many were hurt. There is a large police presence on the scene and the Waukesha Police Department is asking people to shelter in place.

Waukesha is a suburb of Milwaukee and about 50 miles from Kenosha where the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was held last week. It is unclear if this incident is related, however, Waukesha PD will hold a press conference at 8:00 p.m. CST tonight.

PJ Media will update this story as more information comes in.

