September 17, 1787

Two hundred and thirty-four years ago today, thirty-nine delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia signed the document we know today as the Constitution of the United States of America.

As the governing document of America, the Constitution of the United States established a national government that provided fundamental laws to guarantee certain basic rights for each of its citizens. It defined the power of the federal government while protecting the powers of the states.

We the People owe a huge debt of gratitude to those thirty-nine signers of the Constitution: William Samuel Johnson (CT), Roger Sherman (CT), Gunning Bedford, Jr. (DE), John Dickinson (DE), George Read (DE), William Few (GA), Abraham Baldwin (GA), Daniel Carrol (MD), Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer (MD), James McHenry (MD), Nathaniel Gorham (MA), Rufus King (MA), Nicholas Gilman (NH), John Langdon (NH), Alexander Hamilton (NY), Jonathan Dayton (NJ), William Livingston (NJ), William Paterson (NJ), William Blount (NC), Hugh Williamson (NC), Richard Dobbs Spaight (NC), George Clymer (PA), Thomas Fitzsimons (PA), Benjamin Franklin (PA), Jared Ingersoll (PA), Thomas Mifflin (PA), Gouverneur Morris (PA), Robert Morris (PA), James Wilson (PA), Pierce Butler (SC), Charles Pickney (SC), John Rutledge (SC), James MAdison, Jr. (VA), George Washigton (VA).

Today, the original documents are preserved and protected for posterity in the National Archives in Washington, D.C.:

The entire text of the Constitution, complete with the original spellings and punctuation, can be read here.