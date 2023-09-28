FBI Uncovers the Global Satanic Cult That Targets Vulnerable Children

Pedophilia, extortion, murder, suicide, and pornography are the issues surrounding 23-year-old Angel Almeida, a purported ringleader of the satanic cult 764. He operated from his base in Astoria, Queens, but the cult is international in scope, with branches in Germany and the UK. It goes by various evolving names 676, 764, CVLT, Court, Kaskar, Harm Nation, Leak Society, and H3ll. They are on the hunt for children between eight and seventeen. Those who are going through sexual confusion, depression, or suicidal thoughts are their main targets.

This provides a very wide net and an intersecting Venn diagram with many renegade school officials trying to push the LGBTQ+ agenda behind parents’ backs while promoting sexual confusion among the young. A friend’s eight-year-old son in a New York City public school was in class when the students were asked if they considered themselves heterosexual or homosexual, straight or gay. Are you gay? Talk about a leading question to an eight-year-old child. Satanic cults like 764 are just waiting to fill the void created by this type of confusion.

According to the FBI:

The groups target minors between the ages of 8 and 17 years old, especially LGBTQ+ youth, racial minorities, and those who struggle with a variety of mental health issues, such as depression and suicidal ideation. The groups use extortion and blackmail tactics, such as threatening to SWAT or DOX the minor victims if they do not comply with the groups’ requests, manipulate and extort minors into producing CSAM and videos depicting animal cruelty and self-harm. Self-harm activity includes cutting, stabbing, or fansigning [cutting numbers and symbols onto your body]. Members of the groups threaten to share sexually explicit videos or photos of the minor victims with their family, friends, and/or post to the internet. The groups control their victims through extreme fear and many members have an end-goal of forcing the minors they extort into committing suicide on live-stream for their own entertainment or their own sense of fame.

Social media, schools, and homes with absent fathers may open the door, but it is Satan who ultimately walks into a world of young people seeking social acceptance, even if that acceptance means killing yourself online to entertain your new “friends.” The film “The Exorcist” was based on a true story of Satan’s malice, and nothing has changed since the “Robbie Mannheim” case of the 1940s, which began with that initial exorcism in Georgetown University Hospital. “Be sober and watch: because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, goeth about seeking whom he may devour,” as the New Testament puts it.

In the Almeida case, firearms charges opened the door to the FBI investigation, which exposed this cult and its reach in New York City. In one post, Almeida displayed someone wearing a “Kiddie Fiddler” tee shirt, making light of the group’s aims. He will go to trial on December 4 for child exploitation and child pornography. He is currently on this fourth court-appointed attorney after physically attacking one of his previous attorneys in the courtroom. He will get life in prison if convicted.

According to the Guardian, a “German teenager accused of murdering his foster family in Romania is suspected of participating in 764, according to reporting from Der Spiegel and Romanian outlet Libertatea.”

Whitebread America may not be up to speed on Santeria and the various satanic cults that exist in many Hispanic cultures south of the border. They are real and as dangerous as any dabbling in the occult at any time and in any culture. The desire for control, secret knowledge, and power over the material world and other people — to be as gods — is as old as humanity.

A few years ago, a Catholic Cardinal and the exorcists of Mexico gathered in secret to perform an exorcism on the entire country. They had determined that an infestation of demons had taken such root in the culture of violence, corruption, and abortion in the country that action was needed. As the Spanish exorcist who assisted put it, “…to the extent there is more witchcraft and Satanism going on in a country, to that extent there will be more extraordinary manifestations of those powers of darkness.” The FBI currently believes there are at least 2,000 people active in 764 with a core of hundreds who are highly active.

So ditch the Ouiji boards and Tarot cards for sure. But in today’s culture, the cell phone in young hands can be a gateway to manipulation, pornography, and other dark mayhem that child traffickers and groups like 764 thrive on. A priest in the DC area had a simple answer when a parent asked at what age their child should get a cell phone. He said, “At whatever age you want to start them looking at pornography.”

Related: Illinois School District Fires Teacher Who Claims to Be a Satanist and Suffers From Psychosis

Please check out the FBI’s tips on spotting signs of trouble and other resources. Signs to look for include:

Scars, often in patterns.

Fresh cuts, scratches, bruises, bite marks, burns, or other wounds.

Carvings, such as words or symbols, on the skin.

Wearing long sleeves or pants in hot weather.

Threatening to commit suicide and openly talking about death, not being wanted or needed, or not being around.

Tips for helping prevent these influences include: