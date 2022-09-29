Insane Man Murders EMT in NYC as Crime Up 33% and Mayor Returns from Puerto Rico Photo-Op

A female EMT responding to an emergency in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY, died from multiple stab wounds to the neck, according to the Daily Mail. The victim was giving aid when a purportedly insane patient’s relative attacked with a knife. He then barricaded himself in a nearby building before being apprehended. The 61-year-old lieutenant was a 25-year veteran.

Her death highlights the ongoing failures of New York City to protect the public from the criminally insane, and the violent, emotionally disturbed men and women who populate public spaces in the city.

“New York is host to more than 13,000 seriously mentally ill homeless adults. That number rose throughout the de Blasio years,” according to a study published by the Manhattan Institute. The number is undoubtedly higher one year into the turnstile justice regime New York City public prosecutors are presiding over.

RELATED: Woke Wednesday, Part II: This Time It’s Personal. 10 NYC Thugs Rack up Almost 500 Arrests Between Them

Up the Hudson in Albany, Gov. Hochul and the Democrat-controlled legislature have not acted to ensure justice for victims. The public use of the new, highly potent, and sometimes psychosis-inducing enhanced marijuana, the odor of which has replaced truck diesel fumes as the smell of the city, adds to the mentally ill population.

Crime under Mayor Eric Adams is up 33% from the already dangerous levels under the previous mayor, Bill de Blasio, and his bourgeoise socialism that undermined police protection. Adams has just returned from a trip to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Some New Yorkers are waiting for some relief of their own from a mental health crisis that is masquerading under the guise of a homeless problem. Adams’ restaurant hopping nightlife and this foreign trip to victims in cities far away from New York have prompted some victims to question this former police officer’s commitment to safe streets in his own city.