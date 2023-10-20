BREAKING: Hamas Reportedly Releases Two American Hostages

Reports are coming out of Israel that Hamas has released two of the American hostages that terrorists took during its actions in Israel on Oct. 7. Hamas released the two unnamed hostages, a mother and daughter, on “humanitarian grounds,” according to Fox News.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Two American hostages were released from Gaza, Fox News has independently confirmed — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 20, 2023

CNN reports that “The two have been handed over to the Red Cross and are ‘on their way out,’ the source familiar with negotiations said.”

Reports hold that negotiations between Qatar and Hamas resulted in the release of the mother and daughter. It’s not clear yet whether the released hostages will be released out of Gaza and into Israel or Egypt.

Sources tell Fox News that the hostages are now under Red Cross care. As of Friday morning, 11 Americans are still unaccounted for, while 32 Americans are confirmed dead. The Hamas terrorist attack on Israel has claimed 1,400 Israeli lives, and terrorists are holding at least 200 Israelis hostage.

As of this writing, there’s no comment from the White House, but when President Joe Biden visited Israel earlier this week, he spoke about efforts to urge Hamas to release hostages.

“To those who are living in limbo, waiting desperately to learn the fate of a loved one, especially to families of the hostages – You’re not alone. We’re working with partners throughout the region, pursuing every avenue to bring home those who are being held captive by Hamas,” the president said on Wednesday in Israel.

Advertisement

The Israeli government hasn’t commented as of this writing as well.

“In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless,” Abu Obaida, a spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, said Friday.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.