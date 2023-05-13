North Carolina Governor Vetoes 12-Week Abortion Ban, but the GOP Legislature Will Most Likely Override It

North Carolina’s Republican-dominated legislature passed a pro-life bill that would limit abortions to the first trimester (with certain exceptions), require doctors to be present for abortions, and mandate that pregnant women consult with a doctor 72 hours before choosing an abortion. The bill also added funding for foster care, childcare, and paid parental leave.

But reliably left-wing Reuters wrung its hands at how the bill would limit the ability for women to kill their unborn babies, with Julia Harte reporting that “The measure would cut the window for most abortions in the state back from 20 weeks and curtail access to the procedure for millions of women across the U.S. south.”

Gov. Roy Cooper (D-N.C.) gathered a crowd to witness his veto of the bill, and they delivered a photo op that was a Democrat’s dream. As he signed the paperwork, the crowd chanted “veto.”

“This bill has nothing to do with making women safer and everything to do with banning abortion,” Cooper told the breathless crowd. He didn’t comment on how many baby girls would be safer because they would be allowed to live. He then called on Republicans to abandon their values and join the cult of child sacrifice to Moloch.

“If just one Republican finds the courage, if just one Republican listens to doctors, if just one Republican is unafraid to stand up to the political bosses, if just one Republican keeps that promise made to the people, then we can stop this ban,” he declared. There’s no word on just now many GOP lawmakers promised to go crazy on abortion.

There’s little doubt that Cooper’s pleas will fall on deaf ears among Republican legislators, who passed the initial bill in less than 48 hours and will most likely override the veto just as quickly. North Carolina’s bill fits within what most Americans consider a reasonable limit, and the state’s Republicans have called it “common-sense legislation” even while melodramatic Democrats have referred to the measure as “devastatingly cruel.”

Tami Fitzgerald, executive director of the North Carolina Values Coalition, called Cooper out for vetoing the bill the week before Mother’s Day.

“His actions would crush provisions to give women more opportunities to choose life, improve safety standards of clinics, and stop the barbaric painful practice of partial-birth abortion,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. She also stated that Cooper’s efforts to dissuade GOP legislators from overriding the veto are “a fool’s errand.”

