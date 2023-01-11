Court Orders Stacey Abrams' Organization to Pay Back $200K to Taxpayers

After Stacey Abrams lost her first run at Georgia’s Governor’s Mansion in 2018, her organization, Fair Fight Action, wasted taxpayer money on a frivolous lawsuit against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, claiming that the state of Georgia “suppressed” voters — presumably only Democrats.

A judge threw out the suit in September, and now the court has ordered Fair Fight Action to reimburse the state $231,304 for transcripts and copies of documents in the trial, according to court documents.

“This is a win for taxpayers and voters who knew all along that Stacey Abrams’ voter suppression claims were false. It has never been easier to vote and harder to cheat in the state of Georgia,” said Raffensperger. “This is a start, but I think Stacey Abrams should pay back the millions of taxpayer dollars the state was forced to spend to disprove her false claims.”

In September, U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones ruled, “Although Georgia’s election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the Voting Rights Act.” Jones wrote that the “burden on voters is relatively low.”

Abrams relied on testimony from over 3,000 voters but couldn’t find evidence of more than a few who were completely unable to cast a ballot. Jones ruled that Fair Fight Action failed to produce “evidence of a voter who was unable to vote, experienced longer wait times, was confused about voter registration status.”

“Georgia’s election laws strike an appropriate balance between election security and voter convenience,” Raffensperger said. “We saw record voter turnout in 2022, extremely high voter turnout for a midterm election, at levels that prove claims of voter suppression are just as trumped up as claims of stolen elections.”