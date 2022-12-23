What Marjorie Taylor Greene Found at Her Local Walmart Should Make Parents Angry

For decades, Walmart has positioned itself as a family company. Just look at their ads — not just at Christmas, but all year long — and you’ll see families enjoying products that they bought at Walmart. When Walmart started spreading nationwide in the ’80s, it used a lot of goodwill with families to build its brand.

Of course, a lot of things have changed since the ’80s. Walmart now sells LGBTQ-oriented clothing in the children’s department, but you’d better believe it stopped selling guns — apparently “responsible firearm sales” means zero sales. The fact of the matter is that Walmart is as woke as you’d expect any large corporation to be.

But what Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) found at her local Walmart last weekend might shock you more than anything else. Last Saturday, she was shopping at Walmart in Dalton, Ga., in the northwest corner of the state, and she saw sex toys and other adult items on a display next to the kids’ toothbrushes.

She took to Twitter to express her outrage.

.@Walmart many of your customers in my district are reaching out to me about sex toys being sold in your Dalton store. They’re extremely upset and absolutely horrified that sex toys are being sold openly right next to children’s toothbrushes! This is grooming. pic.twitter.com/W0Zuk5NAue — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 17, 2022

“Selling sex toys openly where children are exposed to them is wrong, inappropriate, immoral, indecent, perverted, shameful, and incredibly harmful to children,” she continued in a thread, asking, “Why is Walmart participating in the grooming and sexualization of children? Is this in all stores or just Dalton?”

“I don’t care how big your corporation, how much money you have, how powerful your lobby is, how big and powerful your political influence is,” she tweeted. “I just don’t care who you are. I will always firmly stand up for what is right and do everything I can to protect kids.”

Green continued in her threat about how her district, which includes Dalton, is largely Christian and conservative and mentioned that the people of her district also seek to keep kids safe from things like sex toys in their local Walmart.

“On behalf of my district, I am demanding @Walmart resolve this issue immediately,” she concluded. “I sincerely hope this is not common product placement in your stores and that the employees responsible will be reprimanded. I do not believe this repulsive grooming represents Walmart.”

OK, maybe it’s not grooming, but putting sex toys next to items that families buy on a regular basis for grooming in the old-school sense of the word is definitely irresponsible.

When some Twitter users accused Greene of photoshopping her evidence of poor merchandise placement, PJ Media’s own Stacey Lennox came to her defense.

Saw the same products in my Walmart a few counties away this evening. It is not a lie. — Stacey – Restorationist (@ScotsFyre) December 20, 2022

After Greene called Walmart out for what she saw on the shelves next to the toothbrushes, the retail giant responded.

“The placement of the product was a mistake and was promptly corrected at the store,” Walmart said in a statement, as the Washington Examiner reported.

Regardless of how you may feel about Greene, it’s nice to see someone taking on a corporate behemoth like Walmart when it does something wrong. And even if it was a “mistake” good on Walmart for fixing it.

It’s just a shame that Walmart sells items like these in the first place.