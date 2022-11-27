Iran Arrests Khamenei's Niece for Criticizing the Regime

Over the years, we’ve seen how brutally Iran’s Islamist regime treats its citizens, and the recent protests against the “morality police” and its enforcement of women wearing the hijab is just the most recent example.

Apparently, even being a family member of one of Iran’s leaders isn’t enough to exempt someone from arrest. Authorities have reportedly arrested Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after she posted a video in which she refers to Iran’s leadership as a “murderous and child-killing regime.”

NEWS Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader, calls on international community to support Iranians. She compares her uncle to Hitler and Mussolini. She says Iranians will overthrow the Islamic Republic. Her uncle has had her arrested in the past. pic.twitter.com/htjyBsnMc7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) November 27, 2022

In the undated video, Moradkhani calls the regime out for its “clear and obvious oppression” of the Iranian people.

“Free people, be with us! Tell your governments to stop supporting this murderous and child-killing regime,” she says in the video. “This regime is not loyal to any of its religious principles and does not know any law or rule except force and maintaining its power in any way possible.”

Moradkhani called on foreign governments to cut ties with Iran as well.

“What is urgently needed is not to support this regime that killed thousands of Iranians in four days in November 2019 while the world was only watching,” she said.

The Straits Times reports that Moradkhani’s family has a history of critcizing the Islamic rulers of Iran, and it’s not her first arrest. She was also arrested last year for praising the widow of Iran’s deposed shah.

The charges against Moradkhani aren’t clear, but, according to the Straits Times, the “Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said she had then been released on bail in April and her arrest last Wednesday was to begin serving an existing 15-year sentence.”