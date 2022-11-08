Georgia’s Governor’s Race Is About More Than Stacey Abrams

There’s been plenty of copy written about Stacey Abrams for the past four years. In a lot of ways, she has dominated the discussion of Georgia politics for some time now. Look, I’ve been guilty of it too — she’s low-hanging fruit for political pundits and polemicists, and it’s fun to point out her foibles.

But what sometimes goes missing from the conversation is that this election isn’t about just making sure Stacey Abrams doesn’t get to come to the Governor’s Mansion in Atlanta without an invitation. Today’s election is also about making sure Gov. Brian Kemp serves four more years running the Peach State.

Kemp, with the help of Georgia’s General Assembly, has made many conservative priorities a reality throughout his term. Georgia passed a fetal heartbeat bill, Constitutional carry, a Parents’ Bill of Rights, and initiatives that save Georgians from COVID-19 tyranny. He has placed an emphasis on combatting human trafficking and promoting religious liberty as well.

His pro-life commitment has extended beyond limiting abortion to protecting disabled Georgians, and his free speech efforts have extended to Georgia’s public college campuses. It’s really a no-brainer for conservatives to vote for Kemp.

But what do we make of Kemp’s support among black men? It’s more than just Abrams insulting them for supposedly being susceptible to “disinformation.” Simply put: the governor has done wonders for the wallets of Georgians.

The Peach State’s fiscal policies have led to a budget surplus that put money back into Georgians’ accounts. The legislature passed a tax cut that will take place in 2024, and the state has given raises to teachers and first responders. Under Kemp’s leadership, the state has courted businesses that have brought thousands of jobs, especially to rural areas. Best of all, Kemp was the first governor to reopen his state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the media announces results tonight — and don’t forget that we’ve got extensive coverage right here at PJ Media — remember this: Georgians aren’t just saying “no” to Stacey Abrams; they’re also saying “yes” to Brian Kemp.