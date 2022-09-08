BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II Has Passed Away

The longest-serving monarch in the history of the United Kingdom and the second-longest-serving monarch in history has passed away. Queen Elizabeth II was 96. The palace announced that the queen “died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

At her birth, Elizabeth was third in line to the throne, behind her uncle Edward and her father. When her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated the throne in 1936, her father became King George VI.

From an early age, Elizabeth dedicated herself to a life of service, making speeches as a teenager and serving an honorary role in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II, where she learned to drive and do mechanical work on cars. On VE Day, she and her sister Margaret mingled with the crowds, going unrecognized among the throngs of exuberant celebrants. She later told an interviewer, “We asked my parents if we could go out and see for ourselves. I remember we were terrified of being recognised…”

In 1947, she married Philip Mountbatten, Prince of Greece and Denmark, who became a British subject and was granted the title Duke of Edinburgh and later Prince. Their marriage lasted until his death in April 2021. They had four children, including Prince Charles, who now becomes king.

When George VI died of cancer in 1952, Elizabeth became queen. She and Philip were on a royal tour in Kenya when news of her father’s passing reached her. Over her seven decades on the throne, the UK and the rest of the world have undergone tremendous changes. Her 1953 coronation was the first one broadcast on television, and the immediacy of TV helped bring the monarchy a little closer to the people.

During her reign, the British Empire transformed into the Commonwealth of Nations, and her many travels to Commonwealth nations made her the most widely traveled head of state. She also ruled over many former colonies that became independent nations. Fifteen prime ministers served in government in the name of Queen Elizabeth, from Winston Churchill, who was prime minister when she ascended the throne, to Liz Truss, who became prime minister just days before the queen’s passing. She also met 13 of the last 14 American presidents, with Lyndon Johnson being the only one she did not meet.

As queen, she, unfortunately, was an absentee mother for all four of her children. Her duties kept her from taking a more active role in the lives of her children, which may have led to many of the problems and scandals that they were involved in. On Thursday, one BBC anchor said that Elizabeth spent more time investing in her grandson William, who becomes Prince of Wales and the heir to the throne, than she did in her son Charles.

Elizabeth was also known for her deep, sincere Christian faith. She regularly attended church and had a friendship with Billy Graham. She never failed to mention the Christian meaning of Christmas in her annual speeches. However, under her leadership as head of the Church of England, the church has veered far down the road toward theological and political liberalism.

Queen Elizabeth passed away at Balmoral Castle, where she normally spent summers, surrounded by family. The British people will certainly miss her, as will people throughout the Commonwealth and the rest of the world.

Tributes have begun to pour in:

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022