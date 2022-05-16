Politico Laments That the GOP Doesn't Want to Work With Biden

Over the years, we’ve seen members of the mainstream media complain about the lack of bipartisanship in Washington, D.C. The problem with these laments is that the media’s concept of bipartisanship is Republicans working with Democrats to accomplish Democrat priorities. In the eyes of the left, bipartisanship never works in the other direction.

The latest example of this curious phenomenon is a Politico article by Jonathan Lemire entitled, “Biden starts conceding that the bygone era of D.C. may, indeed, be gone.”

“To the frustration of many Democrats and some of his closest advisers, President Joe Biden has steadfastly spent more than a year in office insisting on trying to work across the aisle with Republicans,” Lemire writes near the beginning of the piece. “It’s produced some notable legislative successes. But it’s also been colored by a fair dose of in-your-face GOP obstructionism. Now, more than a year later, Biden no longer believes that most Republicans will eventually drop their fealty to Donald Trump and show a willingness to engage. He himself admitted he was wrong.”

Lemire cites Biden’s “ultra-MAGA” insult of the current crop of Republicans as proof that the GOP doesn’t want to work with Biden. What Lemire ignores is that Biden and the Democrats have embraced a slew of policies that no Republican should ever want to touch.

Related: How Effective of an Insult is ‘Ultra-MAGA’?

What’s funny about all these things is that Biden thought that the American people were ready for unity after the Trump presidency.

“But Biden also believed that after four tumultuous years of Trump, the nation was hungry for unity — and that even some Republicans, horrified by the Jan. 6 riot and weary of the 45th president’s divisive approach to the office, would be willing to spend some time working across the aisle,” Lemire points out.

Abortion up to — and in some cases after — birth? Capitulation to the transgender fallacy? Federal takeover of elections? Vaccine mandates that lead hardworking Americans to lose their jobs? Shutting down U.S. oil production in order to double down on “green energy”? How can Democrats view any of these policies, along with any number of other far-left initiatives, as working “across the aisle”?

And let’s talk about the fact that Biden has repeatedly insulted those who don’t go along with his agenda items. Anything that doesn’t comport with the left’s plans for America is an attack on democracy. Laws that secure elections are “Jim Crow on steroids.” Those who don’t want to get vaccinated are in for a “winter of severe illness and death.” Yet somehow Biden can’t understand the lack of unity.

While we’re at it, how often did the Democrats reach across the aisle to work with Trump? And was Obama willing to compromise with the GOP? Biden’s not the only president to deal with highly entrenched partisanship. What makes him think he would be different?

Lemire points out that Biden remembers a Senate career of “working with Republicans and even arch-segregationist Democrats.” (Sidebar: notice that it’s the Democrats who were “arch-segregationist.”) But that was also when he was the ostensibly moderate Joe Biden whose days are long gone. As long as Biden continues to hitch his star to the extreme left, he can kiss bipartisanship goodbye.