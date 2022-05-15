Your Member of Congress Can Now Order 'Drinks on Demand' at the Capitol

Have you ever wished you had a liquor store inside your office building? I mean, a real live place where you can buy your favorite beer, wine, or liquor and pick it up or have someone deliver it to your office?

Now your representative in Congress has that privilege thanks to an agreement with the Capitol’s new catering partner, Sodexo.

1) The filibuster is fine. But liquor is quicker. Fox has learned that lawmakers and aides can now order beer, wine and hard liquor directly to their offices. This is through the new caterer on the House side of Capitol Hill, Sodexo. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 13, 2022

With “Drinks on Demand,” your congressman or congresswoman can pay for booze with his or her own money or — get this — campaign funds.

2) Wine and beer was often available at catered receptions on Capitol Hill. But now booze can go directly to a Member’s office. And, they can order in bulk. Fox is told that this can be paid with private money or a campaign funds. https://t.co/P5HmEv5xGV — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 13, 2022

Representatives and their staff can order bottles of liquor from brands like Jack Daniels, Maker’s Mark, and Tito’s for anywhere between $16 and $35 for a fifth of their favorite spirit (but, criminally, no Woodford Reserve). Beer prices range from $25 for a 24-pack of Keystone Light to $60 for a case of Dog Fish 90 Minute IPA.

Congress members and other employees can order canned cocktails, hard seltzer, and other types of adult beverages, but it’s the wine list that’s most extensive. And since I don’t drink wine or know much about it, I’ll leave the wine discussion to Greg Wilson of the Daily Wire.

“But when it comes to wine, the possibilities surge,” he writes. “Various brands in each category of Cabernet, Chardonnay, Malbec, Merlot, Rose, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio, and Riesling for lawmakers out of touch with their beer-and-a-shot, working-class constituents. But to be fair, the most expensive wine on the menu is just $25 a bottle, and lawmakers can be content to sip Crane Lake Pinot Grigio for just $10 a bottle.”

According to the Committee on House Administration website, “Members and staff may be reimbursed for food and non-alcoholic beverage expenses incurred while participating in virtual legislative planning sessions.” However, the website also specifies that “Members and employees may not be reimbursed for food and beverage expenses related to social activities or social events” and that they “may not be reimbursed for the cost of alcoholic beverages.”

Something tells me that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is behind “Drinks on Demand.” But then again, if the liquor service were her brainchild, it would offer more than one brand of vodka.