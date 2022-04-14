Twitter Employees Freaked Out When Elon Musk Bought 10% in Stock. What'll They Do If He Buys the Whole Company?

It’s bad enough that the staffs of Big Tech companies and social media platforms are full of wokesters who seek to silence speech, but it’s even worse that they’re such pansies when they’re confronted by someone who threatens them with free speech.

Take Twitter, for example, and the uproar over the possibility of Elon Musk joining the board after becoming the company’s largest individual shareholder.

There were tweets from woke employees threatening to quit. (Way to bite the hand that feeds you, huh?) And now we’re hearing reports about the anxiety that these precious wokesters were feeling over the idea of Musk exerting some sort of control over the company he bought nearly 10% of.

“Elon Musk’s looming battle with Twitter’s board is a source of major anxiety for company employees – many of whom are reportedly worried that [the] billionaire’s campaign to force changes is just beginning,” reported the New York Post.

Employees couldn’t enjoy the company’s “monthly ‘day of rest’” on Monday because they were “super-stressed,” reported Bloomberg.

(How about that monthly “day of rest”? The Bible tells Christians and Jews to take a day off every week to rest and worship, but I guess when you worship at the Church of Woke, you only get one day of rest every month.)

News reports cited employees who wished to remain nameless describing the conditions at Twitter headquarters as a “s**t-show” because they were worried that Musk was ‘just getting started” with changing the culture, including advocating for free speech and less censorship.

Jeez, how do these people function in everyday life?

The company even canceled a question-and-answer session with Musk after he decided not to take a seat on the board.

Musk indicated that, even though he chose not to join the board, he intended to continue to have a say in what goes on at Twitter. He updated his SEC filing to indicate that he “may express his views to the Board and/or members of the Issuer’s management team and/or the public through social media or other channels with respect to the Issuer’s business, products and service offerings.”

The Post also reports that “Under the terms of his initial agreement with Twitter, Musk would have received a board seat through at least 2024 and would be barred from acquiring more than 14.9% of the company. Without that deal in place, Musk is free to acquire a larger stake in the company and push for greater influence over its operations.”

On Thursday morning, Musk stirred the pot a little more when he tweeted, “I made an offer.”

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

The link goes to his SEC filing offering to buy 100% of Twitter. In the filing, he wrote:

I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.

That last paragraph almost sounds like the declaration of a Bond villain. It’s glorious. Cue the exploding heads of employees all over Twitter HQ.

Of course, we don’t know if Musk’s offer will go through, but just picture the possibilities. It’s fun to imagine these Twitter wokesters squirming at the thought of what Musk might do.