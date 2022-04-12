Columns

BREAKING: NYPD Responding to Shooting, Explosive Devices in Subway at Rush Hour; Suspect at Large

By Chris Queen Apr 12, 2022 10:29 AM ET
AP Photo/John Minchillo

An unidentified person shot five people at a subway station in Brooklyn during rush hour. Police are responding to the attack.

“Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said,” reports the Associated Press. “The fire department said 13 people were injured, but there were no details on what those injuries entailed.”

The NYPD has also stated that the suspect is still at large and has urged everyone to avoid the area. Early reports (and these are very preliminary and subject to change) from witnesses state that the suspect was wearing a construction vest and gas mask as he or she fled.

“While we gather more information, we ask New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate, read a statement from the office of Mayor Eric Adams.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says that she has been briefed on the shooting and that her office will assist in providing updates.

NYPD has confirmed that there are no active explosive devices in the subway system at this time.

A graphic photo from the scene shows bloodied passengers receiving medical attention from other commuters.

Other video surfacing on Twitter shows commuters fleeing in the midst of the chaos.

This is a fluid situation, and we’ll provide updates as they come in.

