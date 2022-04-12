BREAKING: NYPD Responding to Shooting, Explosive Devices in Subway at Rush Hour; Suspect at Large

An unidentified person shot five people at a subway station in Brooklyn during rush hour. Police are responding to the attack.

“Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said,” reports the Associated Press. “The fire department said 13 people were injured, but there were no details on what those injuries entailed.”

The NYPD has also stated that the suspect is still at large and has urged everyone to avoid the area. Early reports (and these are very preliminary and subject to change) from witnesses state that the suspect was wearing a construction vest and gas mask as he or she fled.

“While we gather more information, we ask New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate, read a statement from the office of Mayor Eric Adams.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says that she has been briefed on the shooting and that her office will assist in providing updates.

I have been briefed on this developing situation in Brooklyn. First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues. https://t.co/dM2hKnhoql — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 12, 2022

NYPD has confirmed that there are no active explosive devices in the subway system at this time.

In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available. pic.twitter.com/8UoiCAXemB — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

A graphic photo from the scene shows bloodied passengers receiving medical attention from other commuters.

BREAKING 🇺🇲USA🇺🇲 : At least 5 people shot with reports of explosive devices found at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York.#BREAKING #Subway #NewYork #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/hB7P71DwLu — Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn) April 12, 2022

Other video surfacing on Twitter shows commuters fleeing in the midst of the chaos.

This is a fluid situation, and we’ll provide updates as they come in.