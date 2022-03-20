Radical Elie Mystal Says Josh Hawley Is Trying to Get Biden's SCOTUS Nominee Killed

It’s always fascinating to me how the left like to pin a penchant for violence onto the right. After all, it’s wasn’t a GOP presidential candidate who urged his followers, “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun,” and it wasn’t Republicans who dispatched the New Black Panther Party to intimidate voters during multiple election cycles.

It also wasn’t a conservative congresswoman who encouraged her supporters to publicly harass the other side, and it hasn’t been right-wingers going after public political figures like former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz). And who can forget the fiery but mostly peaceful protests back in 2020?

But never mind all that; it’s the right who’s prone to violence.

Enter Elie Mystal. He’s a “justice correspondent” at The Nation, and he’s just written a book called Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution, which “explains how to protect the rights of women and people of color instead of cowering to the absolutism of gun owners and bigots.” So we’re not talking about a voice of reason here by any stretch of the imagination.

Mystal appeared on MSNBC on Saturday and told host Tiffany Cross that he knows exactly what Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is up to as he’s been looking into Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s public comments that the criminal justice system isn’t fair to sex offenders.

“Although many courts and commentators herald these laws as valid regulatory measures, others reject them as punitive enactments that violate the rights of individuals who already have been sanctioned for their crimes,” Jackson once wrote.

Related: Biden Should Nominate Stacey Abrams for SCOTUS — No Wait, Hear Me Out



In her questioning, Cross set Mystal up for a home run of ridiculousness.

Hawley is “going to focus on her pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their crimes both as a judge and a policymaker,” Cross said, because “Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have nothing, so their tactic is going to be erasure.”

Mystal went to town with his answer.

“What Josh Hawley is doing when he tries to do this is he’s trying to get her killed,” he claimed. “He is trying to get violence done against a Supreme Court nominee. And we know this because when these people go off making their ridiculous claims about child pornography, we know that some of their people show up violently to do stuff…”

Elie Mystal thinks @HawleyMO is trying to get Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson killed by bringing up her record of letting child porn offenders off easy. This guy is really unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/hzwqRyzy3Q — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) March 20, 2022

Cross is the one who said that the Republicans “have nothing,” but all left-wing extremists like Mystal have is preposterous attacks like these. Leftists can’t possibly defend Jackson’s statements at face value, so they have to resort to tactics like “Hawley wants her to die.” This is how the left operates: when they can’t defend their own, they simply accuse the other side of the most farcical behavior imaginable.

Elie Mystal, Tiffany Cross, and anyone who’s willing to believe their nonsense should know better. Josh Hawley doesn’t want Ketanji Brown Jackson to die. He just doesn’t want her to grace the bench at the Supreme Court — and plenty of other reasonable people agree with him.