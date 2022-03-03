Good News: Casey DeSantis Is Cancer-Free

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made an announcement on Thursday that he’s been waiting to make for several months now: his wife Casey is cancer-free.

“I have a positive update about my wife Casey DeSantis,” he announced in a video on Twitter. “After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer-free.”

“All of you have had thoughts and prayers that have been given to my family and my wife, and I want you to know, thank you for doing that,” he continued. “It’s lifted her spirits; it’s made a tremendous difference.”

He also encouraged women who are going through the same treatments that his wife went through and remarked that “she still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s gonna make a full recovery.”

Excited to share this update about First Lady @FLCaseyDeSantis’ health: pic.twitter.com/HsMjWwPHIv — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 3, 2022

Florida’s First Lady has been bravely battling breast cancer since she announced her diagnosis in October of last year. She rang the bell for her final chemo treatment in January, and she underwent surgery to treat cancer.

This is the bell I rang for my final Chemo Treatment. It is now happily the property of the Governor’s Mansion (as are the wonderful motivational and inspirational books we’ve been sent along the way, thank you). Hopefully, their display will symbolize hope, humility and faith. pic.twitter.com/UKjHUFAted — Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) January 21, 2022

“There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful, and humbled I am to hear the words cancer-free,” Casey DeSantis said. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”

She has used her diagnosis and treatment to bring attention to families of children dealing with cancer in Florida.

Related: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Gives the Roadmap to Liberty at CPAC



The wonderful news couldn’t come at a better time, as speculation continues to swirl about whether Ron DeSantis will run for president in 2024. Knowing that his wife is healthy and cancer-free has to be a relief both in his duties as governor and with a potential campaign for the White House looming. Ron and Casey DeSantis have three young children as well.

Before becoming First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis was a reporter and talk show host.