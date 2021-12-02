News & Politics

Organization That Sued MLB Over All Star Game Brutally Weighs in on Stacey Abrams

By Chris Queen Dec 02, 2021 4:49 PM ET
On Wednesday, Georgia’s governor failed gubernatorial candidate and professional grievance monger Stacey Abrams announced that he’s going to run for reelection challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022.

An organization that sued Major League Baseball over moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta earlier this year has weighed in on Abrams’ candidacy.

The Job Creators Network sued MLB over their move, asserting that:

Moving the MLB All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver has done real harm to the communities of Atlanta, Cobb County and the state of Georgia:

  • More than 8000 hotel reservations were canceled.

  • Revenues from ticket sales, concessions and events at Truist Park – including the Futures Game and Home Run Derby Contest – by the more than 41,000 fans expected, were lost.

  • According to Cobb County Chief Financial Officer William Volckmann, the county would receive a “robust return” on its roughly $2 million investment to host the events. Previous MLB All-Star events have generated between $37 million and $190 million for their host communities.

  • Atlanta is 51% African-American, Denver is 9% African-American. U.S. Census data indicates there are roughly 7.5 times more African-American-owned businesses in Georgia than Colorado.

Job Creators Network wound up withdrawing the suit.

Their CEO, Alfredo Ortiz, made a brutal statement on Thursday regarding the Abrams campaign announcement:

“I’m appalled that someone who purposely harmed the small business community of Atlanta by encouraging Major League Baseball to move the All-Star Game to Colorado would have the nerve to run for Georgia Governor. If she has campaign ambitions, I suggest she run for Mayor of Denver. She’s done much more to help the citizens there than anyone in Georgia.”

Meanwhile, Kemp appeared on The Erick Erickson Show this afternoon to weigh in on Abrams, and he said he’s ready for the fight.

