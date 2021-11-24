News & Politics

BREAKING: Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Convicted

By Chris Queen Nov 24, 2021 2:11 PM ET
AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool

A jury has found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and Roddie Bryan guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, which took place on Feb. 23, 2020.

The McMichaels, father and son, confronted Arbery that morning as he was jogging about a recent spate of break-ins in the neighborhood where he ran. A scuffle ensued, and the shots that killed Arbery were fired.

Bryan followed the McMichaels in his vehicle and recorded the incident. It was his video that sparked the controversy over the murder and the subsequent botching of the investigation by local authorities.

The racist behavior of the McMichaels before and after the shooting made the case more heated than it would have been on its own merits.

Related: As the Media Focuses on Kyle Rittenhouse, Another Trial Should Also Have Your Attention

The shooting and botched investigation sparked national outrage and a state investigation. The Arbery case faded from view in the wake of other shootings of black men at the hands of police officers later in 2020.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.

Chris Queen

“I’ve been a writer as long as I’ve known what writing is,” says Chris Queen. Blessed with a wild imagination and a desire to create, Chris writes prose, fiction, songs, and reviews, and he shares whatever is on his mind on his website, chrisqueen.live.

Born in Marietta, GA, sometime in the 1970s, Chris has called Covington his home since he was five years old. An alumnus of the University Of Georgia, Chris is Assistant Editor at PJ Media. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine. He previously served as Director of Communications at Eastridge Church, which his family helped found in 1989, where he also leads worship.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado, having visited Walt Disney World over 40 times, and he enjoys spending time with family and friends and especially spoiling his nieces Kenzie, Kayla, and Hadley. He is the author of the forthcoming book Neon Crosses: A Native Son's Guide to the South.

Tags: CONSERVATISM
TRENDING
Editor's Choice