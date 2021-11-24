BREAKING: Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Convicted

A jury has found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and Roddie Bryan guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, which took place on Feb. 23, 2020.

TRAVIS McMICHAEL

1 Malice Murder: GUILTY

2 Felony Murder: GUILTY

3 Fel Mrdr: GUILTY

4 Fel Mrdr: GUILTY

5 Fel Mrdr: GUILTY

6 Aggravated Assault: GUILTY

7 Agg Aslt: GUILTY

8 False Imprsmnt: GUILTY

9 Criminal Atrempt to Commit Felony: GUILTY

GREG McMICHAEL

1 Malice Murder: NOT GUILTY

2 Felony Murder: GUILTY

3 Fel Mrdr: GUILTY

4 Fel Mrdr: GUILTY

5 Fel Mrdr: GUILTY

6 Aggravated Assault: GUILTY

7 Agg Aslt: GUILTY

8 False Imprisoment: GUILTY

9 Criminal Atmpt to Cmmt Fel: GUILTY

RODDIE BRYAN

1 Malice Murder: NOT GUILTY

2 Felony Murder: NOT GUILTY

3 Fel Mrdr: GUILTY

4 Fel Mrdr: GUILTY

5 Fel Mrdr: GUILTY

6 Agg Assault (Gun): NOT GUILTY

7 Agg Aslt (Truck): GUILTY

8 False Imprsmnt: GUILTY

9 Crim Atmpt to Commit Felony: GUILTY

The McMichaels, father and son, confronted Arbery that morning as he was jogging about a recent spate of break-ins in the neighborhood where he ran. A scuffle ensued, and the shots that killed Arbery were fired.

Bryan followed the McMichaels in his vehicle and recorded the incident. It was his video that sparked the controversy over the murder and the subsequent botching of the investigation by local authorities.

The racist behavior of the McMichaels before and after the shooting made the case more heated than it would have been on its own merits.

The shooting and botched investigation sparked national outrage and a state investigation. The Arbery case faded from view in the wake of other shootings of black men at the hands of police officers later in 2020.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.