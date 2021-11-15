News & Politics

Patrick Leahy Will Not Run for the Senate in 2022

By Chris Queen Nov 15, 2021 12:54 PM ET
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) has announced that he will not run for a ninth term in the Senate in 2022.

Leahy is the current longest-serving senator and has the 4th longest tenure of any senator of all time. He’s also the only Democrat to ever represent Vermont in the Senate (don’t forget that Bernie Sanders is technically an independent).

CNN reports:

“While I will continue to serve Vermont, Marcelle and I have reached a conclusion: it is time to put down the gavel,” said Leahy, referring to his wife. “It is time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter, who’ll carry on this work for our great state. It’s time to come home.”

“I will not run for reelection,” he added.

Leahy made his announcement at the Vermont State House, where he announced his first Senate campaign in 1974.

When Leahy’s term expires in January 2023, it will end a Senate career that lasted since 1975.

Let that sink in for a minute: when Patrick Leahy started in the Senate, disco was not only dead — it was still on the rise.

In his announcement, Leahy touted his accomplishments: pressing for standards for organic food and banning land mines. He has also chaired various committees, including the Appropriations Committee currently.

Best of luck to Senator Leahy and his family in the future.

