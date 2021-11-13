Parents Are Livid Over a Dossier of Dissenters at School Board Meetings

Parents in Scottsdale, Ariz. are pretty upset over the actions of their school board. Sure, parents all across the country are angry, but Scottsdale parents have even more reason to be. You see, someone tied to their school board has kept a dossier of parents who dissented at board meetings.

Fox News reports:

More than 600 parents in Scottsdale, Arizona, are demanding the resignation of the school board president after a shocking revelation. The president, or possibly his father, appears to have kept a dossier on 47 parents who dared to speak out against his policies at school board meetings — a dossier complete with Social Security numbers, background checks, a divorce paper, mortgage documents, trade certifications, and screenshots of Facebook posts.

It’s not clear what the school board or the compiler of the list planned to do with the information that had been compiled. Was someone going to dox these parents? Were they going to threaten parents with the information or retaliate in some way?

No matter the purpose of the dossier, parents are understandably livid.

Over 650 parents have signed a petition calling for the resignation of SUSD Governing Board President Jann-Michael Greenburg.

The Scottsdale Independent pointed out that multiple people had access to what the paper has dubbed “the Greenburg files — including the school board president and his father, Mark Greenburg.

The digital dossier is housed on Google Drive and contains content, including photos of district parents and at least one minor, personal financial documents, including professional certifications, and mortgage statements.

The Google Drive shows these people linked to the account:

Mark Greenburg is owner of the Google Drive

Jann-Michael Greenburg

A person email address belonging to SUSD governing board member Zachary Lindsay

A Scottsdale woman whom the Independent has not yet verified.

Jann-Michael Greenburg denies any dealings with the dossier, but his replies to questions from the paper sound awfully defensive.

“I categorically deny having anything to do with any of this. If you are going to claim in a story right now, that I had anything to do with this, I would argue that crosses the line,” Jann-Michael said, while his father was also on the call. “We are going to have forensic IT staff look into this and figure out what that is. You can file with law enforcement, I am not sure even why we are looking at these photos.”

He even sounded snippy when asked why his father would have compiled such a list of parents and their sensitive information:

“I am not my father’s keeper and I think that has been made clear previously,” he said of previous issues regarding a parody website aimed at former SUSD board member Barbara Perleberg. “I have been sent screenshots on what is done on CAN. I have been sent videos, and, yes, from parents, including my own father. Yes, people send me emails and text messages, but I don’t store them and I don’t know who stores them if that is what you are asking.”

Needless to say, parents don’t care about the Greenburgs’ family dealings, but they do want answers as to why somebody has been keeping a list.

A group of parents appeared on Fox News to air their grievances and share their side of the story.

“We the parents are the people and [the school board is] the government and the Constitution and the laws are there to protect us against the very thing that they’re doing and trying to accuse us of doing and potentially wanting to charge us for,” Dillard told host Laura Ingraham.

And it’s easy to see why parents are so upset in an era where school boards are increasingly antagonistic toward parents who aren’t willing to cave to the woke agenda. The Virginia gubernatorial election hinged on issues involving parental involvement in education, Condescender-in-Chief Barack Obama referred to the “fake outrage” of worried moms and dads, and Attorney General Merrick Garland has considered attempting to weaponize the Department of Justice against parents.

The trouble in Scottsdale has become yet another example of school boards attempting to intimidate dissenters into sitting down and staying silent.

“This latest scandal in Scottsdale…is proof…who[m] the label ‘domestic terrorist’ really belongs to. It’s not the parents,” fellow parent Amy Carney added.

Parents, don’t be afraid. Stand up. Make your voice heard. And don’t allow your school boards to intimidate you.

This fight is far from over.

