Kinzinger Mulls Presidential Run

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) announced last week that he wouldn’t run for another term in the House. He has been considering options for his political future, and one of those choices could be a White House run.

The congressman spoke to CNN about his political future, and he noted that he might run for president in 2024. He also mentioned running for a statewide office in his home state of Illinois.

Kinzinger believes that his future includes shaping the future of the GOP:

Acknowledging his potential career options and timeline for the first time since announcing his retirement from the House last week, Kinzinger told CNN he is considering at least a statewide run if not a presidential one, and that he’ll “probably” make his decision on whether to launch a bid for governor or senator by January. “The key is, how do we restore the honor of the party in the country?” Kinzinger told CNN, adding that he “definitely” wouldn’t rule out a White House run in 2024.

He also told CNN that, “I never rule anything out.”

Because Kinzinger took such a hard line against former president Donald Trump, he has an uphill battle no matter what road he chooses to take. He even voted to impeach Trump, which didn’t sit well with other members of the GOP.

Related: Anti-Trump Rep. Adam Kinzinger Won’t Seek Re-Election

Kinzinger looks to face a primary battle in a state where Republicans remain loyal to Trump, along with an election in a blue state. No matter whether he chooses to run for a Senate seat or for the governor’s mansion, it’s not going to be easy in Illinois. That fact isn’t lost on other politicians in his home state.

“It would be very hard. If you’re a Republican here in our state, it’s not easy unless you embrace Trump. So that’s question number one,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat. “And question number two is, do you embrace a lot of the policies that are popular in Illinois?”

A presidential run could naturally be even more difficult.

Kinzinger says he has a preference as to which option appeals to him most, but he won’t say which one.

Stay tuned. Looks like Adam Kinzinger isn’t finished with public service yet.