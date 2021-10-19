CNN Is All About Hunter — Just Not Hunter Biden

CNN has been obsessed with someone who goes by the name Hunter, but it’s not who you think.

Over the last month, the network has mentioned Dog the Bounty Hunter a whopping eight times, but they’ve only talked about Hunter Biden four times. And those four mentions of the president’s ne’er-do-well son have had nothing to do with the scandals surrounding him.

In the last month, CNN has mentioned Dog the Bounty Hunter more than Hunter Biden. And the four Hunter mentions had nothing to do with the Biden family's corruption. pic.twitter.com/J2koCLhkr5 — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 19, 2021

Of course, CNN has been high on Dog the Bounty Hunter because the reality TV star has vowed to find Brian Laundrie, the presumed killer of Gabby Petito, and we know that stories surrounding missing pretty girls get high ratings.

While CNN has been obsessed with Dog the Bounty Hunter, the cable news giant and other network media outlets have ignored these stories:

The president’s brother-in-law asked Hunter to help him pursue acquiring a business license in China.

Hunter asked Democratic donors for $2 million plus “success fees” to help free up $30 billion worth of Libyan assets.

Five of Hunter’s paintings sold for $75,000 each at an art show that organizers have postponed until next year.

Hunter may wind up pulling his father into the FBI probe into Hunter’s financial dealings, thanks to shared bank accounts and other sketchy business entanglements.

Again, you didn’t hear a peep about any of these stories at CNN, ABC, CBS, or NBC.

Let’s also not forget the fact that Twitter suspended the New York Post‘s account last year less than a month before the election after reporters published an article about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. The social media giant didn’t reverse its course until after lawmakers grilled CEO Jack Dorsey about it on Capitol Hill.

The scant mention of Hunter Biden — along with absolutely no mention of Biden family scandals — is a far cry from 2019, when CNN and other media outlets were determined to find out the truth about Joe and Hunter Biden’s sketchy dealings.

Take a gander at this piece from 2019 where an ABC reporter asks the question, “Was Hunter Biden profiting off his dad’s work as vice president, and did Joe Biden allow it?”

ABC reports on troubling questions regarding Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings while his father, Joe Biden, was VP. Tom Llamas raises the question: “Was Hunter Biden profiting off his dad’s work as vice president and did Joe Biden allow it?” pic.twitter.com/7fmiizLpsP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 20, 2019

CNN, network news outlets, and social media companies made it painfully clear on the eve of the election and during the Biden administration that the rules for covering the Biden family are different than they were before. The new rule is simple: hands off Hunter.

These stories that major media refuse to cover aren’t mere conspiracy theories, hearsay, or flights of fancy. There’s enough substance to these allegations to warrant news coverage. Besides, these outlets have covered outrageous stories about the children of other important figures without a second thought.

But with the Biden family, the narrative is different. The media must protect the precious, and that means ignoring or burying stories that make the Biden family look bad. We shouldn’t stand for it.