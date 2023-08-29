American Indian Group’s Petition to Restore ‘Redskins’ Garners 128K Signatures

As usual, woke leftists’ idiotic virtue-signaling is backfiring. A Native American Indian group has scored a whopping 128,000 signatures for its petition to restore the “Redskins” name to the famous Washington football team.

Leftists in recent years have made a virtue of erasing non-white icons from sports teams and brands, including Aunt Jemina (whose original model brought herself from slavery to huge financial success), Uncle Ben, and, of course, the Redskins. However, the Native American Guardian Association (NAGA) is upset that leftists are erasing symbols and depictions of native tribes’ heritage. And they’ve scored over 120 thousand signatures to back up their request.

NAGA threatened a boycott of the Washington Commanders, formerly the Redskins, if the NFL doesn’t reinstate the former name, as PJ Media’s Robert Spencer previously reported. NAGA’s Global Impact Campaigns president Healy Baumgardner said the Commanders repeatedly stonewalled NAGA’s efforts to meet. Wouldn’t want to consult Native American Indians before canceling Native American logos on behalf of Native Americans, right?

MRCTV’s John Simmons reported Tuesday:

[NAGA] launched an effort to have Washington rid itself of the politically correct moniker earlier this month, and the petition has reached 128,000 signatures as of Monday. In this petition, NAGA stated the rebrand was highly unnecessary because “[t]he name ‘Redskins’ carries deep cultural, historical, and emotional significance, honoring the bravery, resilience, and warrior spirit associated with Native American culture.” “It was never intended as a derogatory or offensive term but as a symbol of respect and admiration. Changing the name abruptly disregards the positive legacy that the Redskins name has built over the years and disorients the passionate fans who have invested their emotions, time, and unwavering support in the team,” the group went on.

Oops. So much for white leftists’ fantasy of nobly protecting Native American Indians by canceling logos.

You can also watch a video of NAGA advisor, Kiowa tribe member, and U.S. Marine Billy Dieckman discussing the Redskins name on Fox. He talks about how about 90% of American Indians approve of the name, and how the logo depicts a real warrior chief.

MRCTV noted that the Commanders’ premium-seat sales manager Matthew Laux called NAGA a “fake group,” which spurred NAGA co-founder and president Eunice Davidson to point out that such instances of cancel culture are discriminatory. “People want to call us fake and they’ve done that before,” Davidson said, per MRCTV. “They never tell our story and that’s their goal. To wipe out Native history. It’s discrimination when you go after one culture like this.”

In other words, quit rewriting history and canceling logos to serve your own political ends, leftists.