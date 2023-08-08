Former Pence Advisor Supports Trump, Calls Out Pence for ‘Passive’ Leadership

A former advisor to Mike Pence has come out criticizing the former VP’s “passive” leadership, contrasting it to Donald Trump’s “unwavering determination.”

On August 7, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg posted a statement on Truth Social in support of Donald Trump that was also critical of his former boss. Kellogg came down squarely on Trump’s side, even though he previously served as then-Vice President Pence’s National Security Advisor.

“I’ve worked alongside many leaders in my years of service to this Nation. Among them, President Donald J. Trump stands apart as a figure of unwavering determination, a deep vision for America, and the courage to take a stand where others wilt,” Kellogg’s statement began. “His bold and dramatic leadership style during his Presidency resulted in significant achievements for our country.”

As Americans face a worsening economy, the border crisis, rising gas prices, and an increasingly unstable international situation, Trump’s tenure of more economic prosperity and strong border and international policies do appeal to many Americans’ nostalgia.

“For a period of time in the White House, I served as the National Security Advisor to Vice President Pence,” the general continued. “While I respect his service to our Nation, I must express my disappointment in his recent actions regarding President Trump. It is not the decisive leadership that we have seen from President Trump.”

Kellogg went on to criticize Pence as a weak leader. “Where President Trump is bold and unafraid to challenge the status quo, Pence has often chosen the passive route, avoiding confrontation,” he said. “This lack of assertiveness, combined with an overreliance on failed political consultants like Marc Short, has demonstrated a laisse-faire leadership style unworthy of the Presidency.”

Pence, of course, is running for president in the Republican primary against Trump.

“While President Trump has consistently put America first, prioritizing our citizens, our economy, and global standing, Pence’s actions have often seemed more focused on political maneuvering and maintaining his image,” Kellogg stated. “That is not what Republican voters want. President Trump’s dedication to the prosperity and security of the United States is unwavering, as is his vision for the future.”

Trump has consistently polled far ahead of all other Republican presidential primary candidates, including Pence.

Kellogg concluded with an endorsement of Trump’s presidential campaign. “I believe in the future President Trump envisions. A future that demands bold and decisive leadership, something we have seen in President Trump but not from the former Vice President.”