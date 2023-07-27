Dem Rep Supports Trans 'Right' to Use Locker Rooms, Suggests 'Barriers' as Solution

The laundry list of “rights” according to Democrats is longer than Jeffrey Epstein’s client list. During a July 27 House hearing, Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen (TN) rambled about transgender males’ supposed “right” to use female locker rooms—and suggested those locker rooms should just have barriers if women are uncomfortable.

”Transgender people have been around for a long time and they have rights and these need to be respected,” Cohen pontificated. The Daily Caller reported that he was reacting to testimony from Paula Scanlan.

Democrat rep. Cohen says putting "some type of barriers" in women's lockers will be the solution for biological males to change in front of women pic.twitter.com/WQp2Wf8Imp — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 27, 2023

Scanlan is a former University of Pennsylvania swimmer and a sexual assault survivor. Scanlan testified to her scarring experience as a teammate of “Lia” (William) Thomas, a biological male over six feet tall who identifies as a woman. His female teammates were uncomfortable undressing in front of him, but could not get any redress or sympathy from the university. Since Scanlan had previously been assaulted in a bathroom, The Daily Caller noted, undressing with “Lia” Thomas was particularly difficult for her.

Cohen acknowledged a fault with the university, but still downplayed the real harm Scanlan and her fellow teammates suffered: “I think Penn didn’t deal with your situation like they could have and should have, putting some type of different barriers in the women’s area of the locker room, but that’s another issue.”

First of all, no one has the “right” to strip naked anywhere; to use the language of “rights” in this case is a gross overextension of the term. The Founding Fathers had a relatively short list of rights for a reason, and none of them involved subjecting others to your birthday suit (no matter what sex and “orientation” you are).

Secondly, how on earth are barriers a solution? One would have to assume that transgenders—i.e., biological males— would actually use the barriers to avoid changing in front of women, or that women using the barriers would never be harassed by a half-naked dude. This is a big assumption, especially considering multiple cases of transgenders harassing or sexually assaulting girls and women in restroom facilities. Transgenders are not by and large interested in privacy; they are interested in pushing their sexual perversion on as many people as possible. And some of them are outright sexual harassers or attackers. Cohen’s “solution” is hardly realistic (even aside from the fact women shouldn’t have to worry about biological men in their locker rooms at all).

In typical Democrat fashion, Cohen defines one group’s “rights” at the expense of another group. Women shouldn’t have to worry about biological men in their locker rooms, period.