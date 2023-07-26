New Mexico Taxpayer-Funded Hotline Refers Women to Satanic Temple Abortion Center

There’s Nothing like funding child murder and satanic rituals using government money. New Mexico’s Democrat governor is using taxpayer funds for a new abortion hotline that is reportedly referring women to The Satanic Temple’s abortion center. Is anyone still wondering if the Democrat Party is going to hell?

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham established an abortion referral hotline using taxpayer funds just this month, according to LifeNews.com. She allocated $10 million more of taxpayer funding for a Doña Ana County abortion center, LifeNews noted. The state’s abortion rate has unfortunately doubled since Roe v. Wade was overturned, with 11,000 babies aborted there just in 2022. It seems that might be due, at least in part, to increased state government investment in abortion and abortion pills services.

New Mexico Alliance for Life uncovered the TST referrals from investigating public records. LifeNews reported:

The Satanic Temple Health (TST Health) abortion clinic [is] advertised as, “the world’s first religious abortion clinic.”… “Why are taxpayers of New Mexico forced to promote the satanic temple religious abortion center through the pro-abortion governor’s hotline,” said Elisa Martinez, New Mexico Alliance for Life executive director. “Is the state of New Mexico fully disclosing to women that “TST Health” is a satanic ritualistic abortion center and that abortion is not a life-saving procedure that it involves the ending of an innocent human life?”

Democrats seem very averse to saving innocent human lives. Their aggressive hatred for pro-life laws and crisis pregnancy centers illustrates that clearly.

New Mexico Alliance for Life said that, out of the 33 abortions clinics to which the governor’s taxpayer-funded hotline refers women, only 13 of them are in-state. The 20 out-of-state abortion businesses include locations in Maryland and Kansas.

The Satanic Temple’s TST Health offers aid for “financial or logistical support to travel to perform your Abortion Ritual,” since it can legally provide only abortion pills in-state. “If you need help paying for travel, childcare, lodging, or anything else, we will assist you in working out your options.” The irony of providing childcare so a woman can kill her unborn child and perform a demonic ritual afterwards is mind-boggling.

”The Abortion Ritual serves as a protective rite. Its purpose is to cast off unwanted feelings that a patient may be experiencing due to choosing to have a legal and medically safe abortion,” TST Health states. “This ritual is designed to alleviate stressors and empower the patient to be guided by The Satanic Temple’s Third and Fifth Tenets when pursuing their decision.” Not creepy at all, right?

“TST’s abortion ritual is exclusively verbal,” the description goes on. “The oral ritual includes the recitation of The Satanic Temple’s Third and Fifth tenets.” What exactly about this appealed to Gov. Lujan Grisham?

Abortion is evil because it kills an innocent human life, but now it’s apparently taking on explicitly satanic aspects, with the support of a Democrat governor! It’s insane that this is happening in America, a country whose founding document enshrined the right to life.