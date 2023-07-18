An AI a Day: Google and Microsoft Rush to Bring AI to Medical Field

If you think the medical system is a disaster now, wait till Big Tech algorithms are diagnosing disease symptoms. After all, Microsoft and Google have a history of bias and dishonesty—why shouldn’t we trust them to make helpful artificial intelligence (AI)?

”Google is testing an artificial-intelligence program trained to expertly answer medical questions, racing against rivals including Microsoft to translate recent AI advances into products that would be used widely by clinicians,” the Wall Street Journal reported July 8. Google has reportedly started testing its AI chatbot with customers.

The Journal explained that Google’s medical chatbot Med-PaLM 2 could be “better at holding conversations on healthcare issues than more general-purpose algorithms because it has been fed questions and answers from medical licensing exams.”

Both Google and Microsoft have a record of leftist bias and questionable behavior. For instance, Google was caught by Media Research Center manipulating its search engines to aid Democrats before the 2022 election. Google-owned YouTube is also infamous for its anti-free speech censorship, including its squashing of dialogue (including many claims that turned out to be accurate) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Microsoft, meanwhile, founded by infamous leftist billionaire Bill Gates, has exercised biased censorship on its LinkedIn platform (including of Covid content) and partners with woke leftist ratings firm NewsGuard, among other sketchy partnerships. In other words, we can’t trust these companies to have patients’ best interests and health as major priorities.

Google’s Med-PaLM 2 AI can supposedly generate responses and even execute tasks “such as summarizing documents or organizing reams of health data,” the Journal explained. Microsoft, meanwhile, is working on AI tools in partnership with health software company Epic. While using AI for certain medical tasks isn’t completely new, the current AI arms race has left multiple experts calling in alarm for a halt or slow-down to development.

As Geoffrey Hinton, nicknamed the “Godfather of AI,” explained when he left Google, the tech company isn’t a “proper steward” for AI and could end by triggering severe harm from AI to humanity. In fact, the Journal admitted Google doesn’t have a reassuring record when it comes to handling sensitive health data for hospitals. Some experts have gone so far as to predict the possible extinction of humanity.

Generative AI ”can be used to produce authoritative-sounding responses to medical questions, potentially influencing patients in ways that doctors wouldn’t endorse,” the Journal cautioned. Just how much can Big Tech be trusted when it comes to developing medical AI?