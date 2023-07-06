'Majority Doesn’t Always Dictate': Fairfax County School Board Ignores 84% Rejection of Gender Ideology

Democrats pose as the champions of democracy—except when democracy doesn’t go their way. After 84% of parents in a Virginia county rejected co-ed sex education and gender ideology in schools, the taxpayer-funded school board dismissively announced that “the majority doesn’t always dictate.”

Fairfax County has been a hotspot of crazy LGBTQ ideology and persecution of concerned parents for quite a while now. Woke or authoritarian nonsense from Fairfax schools includes making false statements about a dress-wearing boy who raped a girl in a school bathroom (before trying to get the victim’s father jailed), pushing pornographic books to kids, and suspending maskless students despite Virginia’s governor having lifted COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite being paid by taxpayer funds and thus being employees of the district’s parents, the school board has rejected poll results showing that parents in the county overwhelmingly reject gender ideology in schools and combining sex education for boys and girls from fourth grade onwards.

The Washington Examiner reported on the Fairfax County Public School board‘s outrageous reaction to parents’ opinions and details of the survey:

In a work session, the Fairfax county school board was presented with a poll showing 84% of parents are against children being taught “Family Life Education” together. It showed, out of the 2,656 respondents, parents overwhelmingly want classes separated by gender.

While students are currently separated based on sex, that could change with the new proposal. It would require co-ed sex education from fourth grade up.

Parents wrote overwhelmingly in the open-ended comments part of the survey that they were against teaching gender ideology in schools.

The county’s school superintendent, Michelle Reid, dismissed the survey’s results with the ridiculous remark: “Honestly, the majority doesn’t always dictate, right?” It does when they’re taxpayers and you’re their employee, Michelle.

Fellow school board member Melanie Meren was equally flippant. “You know, what if students learned more than my generation did about other genders? I think this is a step towards further accepting everyone and understanding people’s biology. I mean, it’s just straight-up biology.” This is the most preposterous claim of all since the whole basis of transgender ideology is to reject the biological reality of male and female and to claim that biological males can be women and vice versa— not to mention the dozens of other “genders” that have no basis in biology. One school board member, Abrar Omeish, did push back on his colleagues’ reaction to the survey, but apparently didn’t sway them.

School board member and open homosexual Karl Frisch claimed that the data was probably rigged or inaccurate. He argued that combining boys and girls for sex education makes it easier for “transgender” children.

But school board candidate Tony Sabio slammed the board’s attitude. “This shows the school board does not care about the parents,” he said. “You can’t discount 84%. For the school board, and also the superintendent, to say the majority does not dictate. It’s not the country we want to live in. It’s not the country Fairfax County residents want to live in.”

Unfortunately, it’s the new reality for many wokeified school districts across America.