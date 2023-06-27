‘Lawlessness’: Mark Levin Blasts SCOTUS Decision Denying State Regulation of Elections

Constitutional lawyer Mark Levin slammed the “lawlessness” of the Supreme Court after a shocking June 27 ruling that state legislatures do not ultimately control policies around federal elections.

The 6-3 SCOTUS decision in Moore v. Harper has left leftists practically gleeful and conservatives dumbfounded and angry.

“[Republican Justices] Roberts, Kavanaugh and Barrett are truly pathetic,” a frustrated Levin tweeted. He added two long tweets arguing that the SCOTUS decision undermined the Constitution of our besieged republic. The decision seems to be in direct conflict with Article 1, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution:

The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing [sic] Senators.

Only the states and Congress can regulate elections, according to the Constitution. But not according to SCOTUS.

Levin called out the Supreme Court for flouting the Constitution. “So, now the Framers’ and ratifiers’ clear language in the Constitution about state legislatures (not state governors or state courts) having the final say on electoral matters is the interpretation of right-wing kooks,” he asked sarcastically. Only Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Samuel Alito dissented from the majority opinion. So much for the “conservative” Supreme Court.

”[T]he Supreme Court just ruled that those who wrote the Constitution, adopted it, and ratified it really didn’t mean for final authority to rest with the state legislatures,” Levin explained. “They [supposedly] intended absolutely nothing by that language. The lawlessness continues, and the Court has opened even further the interference in our elections by activist bureaucrats and courts, and the controversy that will continue to ensue, for as long as this unraveling republic exists.”

With the 2024 election being such a crucial election, as Democrat-created crime, border, and economic crises plague America, this was a terrible decision from the Supreme Court.

Levin called John Roberts “a truly pathetic lightweight as chief justice, and extremely political.” He accused Roberts of having “some kind of spell over [Amy Coney] Barrett, who has completely collapsed as an intellectual jurist.” And Brett Kavanaugh “was never the conservative his Bush supporters claimed,” Levin insisted. He said that labeling this Supreme Court “conservative” is “propaganda pushed by the Democrats and their media.”

According to Levin, “It’s not a conservative court, regardless of the [pro-life] Dobbs decision (in which Roberts voted with the leftists). Dobbs merely left the issue of abortion to the states. It outlawed nothing.” One pro-life decision doesn’t make up for a host of other decisions undermining the Constitution, particularly this latest ruling.

Leftists now know that they can manipulate some of the Supreme Court “conservative” justices by flattering them, Levin warned. “Moreover, notice how the three leftist Democrats on the Court never break when it comes to major decisions important to the Democrats, regardless of the Constitution’s text and the framers’ intent,” he added.

Democrats never betray their principles (such as they are), but Republicans seem to do so frequently. And that’s how elections are lost before they even happen.