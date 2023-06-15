‘Brickbat Tactics’: Legal Experts React to Evidence of Trump Prosecutor’s Previous Misconduct

Two Republican legal experts, Jeff Clark and Mike Davis, reacted to bombshell allegations of prosecutorial misconduct against Donald Trump’s prosecutors from their former target, Rep. Rick Renzi (R-Ariz.). Renzi’s comments, published exclusively on PJ Media, expose the politically biased tactics of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

”There may be a long pattern of brickbat tactics here,” Clark said, and Davis called out Smith’s “very weak legal theory.”

Based on a 2019 complaint and request for investigation filed on Renzi’s behalf by respected legal firm Mayer Brown, evidence was found of prosecutorial misconduct including improper media leaks, illegal wiretaps, concealment of exculpatory evidence and impeachment evidence, destruction of evidence, and introduction of false testimony before and during Renzi’s trial.

But while the former allegations were mainly directed at prosecutors working under the supervision of now-Trump Special Counsel Jack Smith, Smith’s involvement was apparently more direct. Renzi presented evidence tying Jack Smith and David Harbach, both now prosecuting Trump, to “prosecutorial misconduct” and shady behavior involving jury influencing, illegal wiretaps, and more.

“The prosecutorial misconduct of Jack Smith and his lead prosecutor in my case, David Harbach, is what led to the presidential pardon” that Trump gave him, the former congressman told me. And two Republican legal experts reacted by slamming Smith and his prosecutorial team in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

Center for Renewing America Senior Fellow and Director of Litigation Jeff Clark, a former Trump official, noted that Smith and his team do indeed seem to be following the same playbook with Trump as with Renzi. “There are explosive allegations from Stanley Woodward, the lawyer for Walt Nauta, President Trump’s co-defendant in the Mar-a-Lago case, indicating that the Special Counsel’s Office tried to lean on him improperly to convince Nauta to cooperate against Trump,” Clark explained. “Specifically, the Guardian reports that one of the Special Counsel lawyers reporting to Jack Smith threatened Woodward’s pending application to the Biden administration to be nominated to serve on a court in D.C.”

There’s a “pattern” from Renzi to Nauta and Trump. “Given that, there may be a long pattern of brickbat tactics here that could crater the whole indictment against Trump,” Clark concluded.

Article III Project founder and president Mike Davis noted that Jack Smith indeed has a history of politically biased prosecution against Renzi, against Trump, and against another former target of Smith’s, former Gov. Bob McDonnell (R-Va.). “Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland and his Special Counsel Jack Smith aren’t even pretending to be fair with Trump — Smith’s legal theory is weak,” Davis explained.

Renzi wasn’t the only Smith-Harbach target to be later vindicated. “In 2016, the Supreme Court reversed former Virginia governor Bob McDonnell’s conviction 8-0, in the wake of that very weak legal theory,” Davis explained, adding of Trump, “If this follows the same route, this will get overturned at the Supreme Court.” Both Smith and Harbach were involved in the prosecution of McDonnell.

It would seem Donald Trump is just the latest victim of Jack Smith and his prosecutors’ highly questionable political targeting.