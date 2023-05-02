1,500 Troops Sent to the Border as White House Denies Border Crisis

How do you know a Biden official is lying? His/her/their/zir’s lips are moving. The U.S. military is sending 1,500 troops to the border to deal with an expected avalanche of illegal migration, even as the Biden administration claims that the border is secure and illegal migration is down.

The U.S. Defense Department (DOD) issued a statement on May 2 from Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder:

At the request of the Department of Homeland Security, Secretary Austin approved a temporary Department of Defense (DoD) increase of an additional 1,500 military personnel to supplement U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) efforts on the U.S. Southwest Border. For 90 days, these 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support, until CBP can address these needs through contracted support. Military personnel will not directly participate in law enforcement activities.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre just claimed that illegal immigration has come down by over 90%. It’s a blatant lie, of course. I explained the Biden administration’s subterfuge in a previous article. A new program allows “up to 360,000 Haitians, Cubans, Venezuelans, and Nicaraguans each year” to apply for “humanitarian parole” from outside the United States on the CBP One app. The Biden administration then counts those individuals as “legal” migrants. The reality is that illegal immigration numbers rose in March 2023. And between 700,000 and a million illegal migrants are being massed on the border by cartels to flood the U.S. when Title 42 ends soon, according to Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.).

Biden and KJP’s greatest hits now on one CD! “Afghanistan was a success”

“It’s a weather balloon”

“We’re not in a recession”

“Inflation was zero last month”

“The border is secure” And this week’s #1 jam:

pic.twitter.com/FKbXsIVipx — Mike Garcia (@ElectMikeGarcia) May 2, 2023

Fox’s Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre why 1,500 troops are needed at the border if the border is so secure. KJP launched into a rambling non-answer in which she vaguely said that “more work” is needed at the border and that it’s all the Republicans’ fault anyway for supposedly blocking legislation that would have allegedly solved the problem the White House denies exists. Whatever all that means.

DOOCY TIME: "If the border is secure, as the administration has said, then why would we need to send 1,500 active-duty U.S. troops down there?" KJP: "B/c we need more work. We need more–work needs to be done…Republicans refused to act…We are putting…forth processes"

The border crisis has been steadily worsening — not just in terms of record numbers of illegals, but also in terms of who is crossing. Hundreds of military-age Chinese men are lining up to cross into the U.S. every day in what some are warning is a covert military invasion. As of the start of 2023, there had been a 700% spike in the number of illegal Chinese migrants, a trend that continued. There are also thousands of criminals and potential terrorists entering America. Border Patrol arrested a whopping 12,028 criminal illegals in Fiscal Year 2022 and apprehended over 25,000 potential “national security risks,” a 600% spike.

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) highlighted the drug aspect of the border crisis, “Fentanyl poisoning deaths have increased nearly 7.5-fold since 2015, and over 100k Americans died from overdoses in 2021.” As I previously reported at The Rogue Review, approximately 292 Americans die of drug overdoses — mostly fentanyl — every day.

The Biden border crisis has far-reaching impacts, exacerbated by government lies — and it’s about to get a whole lot worse.