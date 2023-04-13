Too Much Ice Cream: Biden Tells Irish to ‘Lick the World’

Sleepy Joe Biden has evidently eaten too much ice cream. He concluded a speech in Ireland Thursday by saying—or rather slurring—“let’s go lick the world.” The Emerald Isle must be so inspired by Biden’s visit.

During a state dinner in Ireland on Thursday, Joe Biden told his audience to to go out and "lick the world" while addressing cooperation between the United States and Ireland. pic.twitter.com/6UJEQXvr3m — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 13, 2023

“There’s nothing our nations can’t achieve if we do it together, I really mean it,” Biden droned. “So thank you all, God bless you all, let’s go—let’s go li—lick the world, let’s get it done.” Whatever “it” is. Biden was given a standing ovation for some reason. I guess the assembled dignitaries were very happy Biden’s speech was done.

Biden made the weird remarks while speaking at a state dinner at Dublin Castle. Considering Dublin Castle’s history as the base of operations for the tyrannical and out-of-touch British while they were in control of Ireland, I have to say that the castle provides a fitting venue for the bumbling and government-weaponizing Biden to speak at. Too bad he couldn’t speak more articulately.

Of course, it must be noted that “lick” is sometimes used as slang for beating someone. Perhaps Biden is muddling his metaphors? Or maybe he gave his speech too soon after dessert?

Joe Biden already raised controversy with his Ireland trip by taking his scandal-ridden and corrupt son Hunter with him. Joe even asked Hunter to stand up during an event in Ireland Wednesday so he could tell him he was “proud” of him, according to the New York Post. So many accomplishments—corrupt deals in Ukraine, payoffs from the Chinese, Russia-linked prostitutes, smoking cocaine, and Parmesan cheese…the list goes on. Maybe Hunter can even manage to create a scandal in Ireland, as he seems to do everywhere else he goes. Ah, the excitement of having a totally corrupt family in power! The possibilities for scandal are endless!

Joe Biden is infamous for his gaffes. For instance, in January Biden intoned, “The world is not a patch in our jeans.” And there’s always the classic, “America is a nation that can be defined in a single word, Asufutaeha.” Not to mention calling for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski to identify herself at an event the month after she died. Or when Biden forgot God’s name while trying to quote the Declaration of Independence: “All men and women created by — you know, you know, the thing.”

May “the thing,” otherwise known as God, help both Ireland and America with Joe Biden involved in their affairs.