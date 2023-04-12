Third State Rep. in a Month Switches From Democrat to Republican

Rep. Jeremy LaCombe of Louisiana became the third state representative in a month to switch from the Democrat Party to the Republican Party. The Biden administration’s disastrous policies are seemingly having an effect on state lawmakers’ politics.

The New York Post reported on April 11 that Jeremy LaCombe announced he was no longer a Democrat and would be registering with the Republican Party instead.

The Post said the motive for LaCombe’s defection to the Republicans is unknown. He is the second Louisiana representative to become Republican and leave the Democrat Party in less than a month’s time, the Post added. State Rep. Francis Thompson switched from Democrat to Republican in March, giving Republicans a supermajority in the Louisiana state House.

North Carolina state Rep. Tricia Cotham gave her state‘s Republicans a state House supermajority as well when she switched from Democrat to Republican this month. We can only hope this indicates an ongoing trend.

LaCombe, Thompson, and Cotham aren’t the first local politicians to leave the Democrat Party behind this year. In February, I reported on how the mayor of East Hanover, New Jersey, and the entire town council all switched over to the Republican Party “to best represent their constituents,” according to the New Jersey Globe. It was a sign of hope for Republicans at the state level, where ordinary voters have more power. That was soon after more than one New Jersey Republican was murdered and while the news was filled with stories of Democrats weaponizing the FBI and Justice Department against political opponents. That’s definitely still happening, as the bogus Trump indictment shows. But the trend in favor of Republicans continues, albeit slowly, at the state level.

The Post noted on April 11:

The switches come as President Biden faces a near-record low approval rating among key groups, including women (43% now vs. 42% low), voters ages 45+ (41% vs. 39% low), suburban voters (41% vs. 39% low), rural voters (31% vs. 30% low) and Democrats (81% vs. 78% low) – Democratic men in particular (79% vs. 78% low), according to a recent Fox News poll. Biden is also at a low mark of 41% approval among suburban women. Additionally, a separate recent poll found that only a third of Americans believed Biden deserved to be re-elected in 2024.

The border crisis, the economic catastrophe, the international issues, the rising crime, and politically-fueled violence—the Biden administration is an utter disaster, and it won’t change its policies. Let’s hope more state representatives realize that and decide to leave the destructive Democrat Party.