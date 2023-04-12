Sick CNN Is Sad About 32,000 Fewer Abortions Post Dobbs

The bloodthirsty political hacks at CNN gloomily reported this week that there were an estimated 32,000 fewer abortions in the U.S. in the six months following the Supreme Court Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Apparently, we’re supposed to be sorry that 32,000 unique and irreplaceable human beings have a chance at life instead of being chopped up alive while still in the womb?

MRC Culture’s Tierin-Rose Mandelburg reported on April 12 that “CNN Health released a piece Tuesday with results from a study that suggested that there were 32,000 fewer legal abortions in the United States in the six months following Roe v. Wade being overturned. (This is CNN, so that’s supposed to be a bad thing.)” The research was sponsored by the pro-abortion Society of Family Planning and collected the data from abortion “providers” across America.

The 13 states with pro-life, anti-abortion laws saw a whopping 95%+ drop in abortions after Dobbs, Mandelburg celebrated. The research provided both a cumulative number and breakdowns by state. Mandelburg quoted some disturbed Twitter users upset that 32,000 innocent babies weren’t prematurely murdered.

It’s significant that only people who aren’t aborted can be pro-abortion. It’s really amazing how little people consider the rights of babies and the reality of their murder while discussing abortion. This is no mere policy — it’s quite literally a life-or-death issue.

Mandelburg wrote:

The group found that since the Dobbs decision, there were 32,260 cumulative fewer abortions from July — December 2022 when compared to the average monthly number of abortions from pre-Dobbs calculations. That means there were roughly 5,377 fewer abortions per month following Roe’s reversal. Praise GOD! Babies’ lives have been saved!!

Despite ongoing debates and accusations between Democrats and Republicans now, the majority of Americans support at least some restrictions on abortion. A January Marist poll, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, found that more than two-thirds, or 69%, of Americans, including 72% (about three-fourths) of women and 49% of Democrats, believe abortion should be banned no later than the first trimester. Of course, it would be nice if more Americans didn’t believe in compromises on baby murder at all. But, based on the poll, most Americans would be happy to know that 32,000 fewer abortions happened following Dobbs. Also, in the 2022 election, every governor who had signed a pro-life abortion ban won re-election, according to LifeNews.com.

In the Bible, Jeremiah 1:5, God tells the prophet Jeremiah, “Before I formed you in the womb of your mother, I knew you: and before you came forth out of the womb, I sanctified you, and made you a prophet unto the nations.” Just as God had a plan for Jeremiah before Jeremiah was even born, God has a plan for the life of every other unborn baby. How beautiful that 32,000 more babies now have a chance to live out God’s plan for their lives.