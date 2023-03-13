Minnesota Joins California as Sanctuary State for Child Mutilation

Woke Minnesota has joined California as a “sanctuary state” for child mutilation—ahem, child “sex changes.” Because the ability to cut off body parts before the legal age of reason is clearly vital to freedom and justice in America—unlike your First and Second Amendment rights, of course.

Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order on March 8 slamming states that have wisely restricted “sex change” surgeries for minors, and promoting those same “gender affirming” surgeries and “treatments” in his state. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, another Democrat, also signed the order to confirm it was filed according to the law. “Throughout the course of their lives, transgender, gender diverse, non-binary, and gender queer individuals may decide to seek gender affirming health care services,” Walz’s order states. “We stand with this community by maintaining a refuge for those who seek and provide gender affirming health care services … We stand with this [LGBTQIA+] community by maintaining a refuge for those who seek and provide gender affirming health care services.” By gender affirming, of course, Walz means supposed sex change or transgender surgeries and “treatments” such as dangerous puberty blockers.

Not only do LGBT-identifying individuals tend to be leftist, a reliable voting bloc for Democrats like Walz and Simon, but the transgender surgery industry is expected to be valued at $5 billion by 2030, according to Rebel News. There’s a monetary benefit to promoting transgender surgeries.

Walz’s executive order also specifically mentions children:

To the maximum extent permitted…no state agency will enforce or recognize a judgment from another state terminating parental rights or restricting a parent or legal guardian from contacting their child solely because the parent or guardian sought to obtain or did obtain gender affirming health care services for their child. To the maximum extent permitted…no state agency will comply with a subpoena issued in another state seeking information about a person or a person’s child who travels to this state for gender affirming health care services related to potential child protection matters or criminal charges against a parent, guardian, or provider for seeking, obtaining, or providing gender affirming health care services.

Too bad Walz wasn’t more interested in biology-affirming health care. A study found that a majority of kids who identify as transgender later change their minds and return to living as their biological sex. But if puberty blockers, double mastectomies, genital surgeries, and other “gender-affirming care” have damaged their bodies permanently, these detransitioners will face heartbreaking regret for the rest of their lives.