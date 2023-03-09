Dems Want to Give Felons Under Age 25 a Pass Because Their Brains Are Still Developing — What About Trans Toddlers?

In the book Alice Through the Looking-Glass, young Alice magically passes through a looking glass and enters a world where everything is the opposite or backward of what it is in the real world. That seems a pretty apt description of the world modern leftists are creating. There’s a Tweedledum and Tweedledumber around every corner making outrageously irrational and contradictory arguments with straight faces, demanding that everyone else affirm their dangerous fantasies.

A recent example of this is the fact that Maryland Democrats are seeking exemptions from justice for felony murderers under the age of 25, claiming minors’ brains are not fully developed; meanwhile, Democrats insist toddlers can decide they are transgender.

Fox 5 News reported that Maryland currently classifies death caused by someone while committing a felony crime as felony murder, but Democrat Delegate Charlotte Crutchfield “is looking to change that with her Youth Accountability and Safety Act, House Bill 1180. Specifically, Delegate Crutchfield wants that [not] to apply to anyone under the age of 25.“ Crutchfield’s bill is based on an argument by activist Vincent Schiraldi. “Governor Wes Moore’s pick to run the Juvenile Justice Service, Vincent Schiraldi has said no one under the age of 21 should be introduced to the justice system, because the brain is not fully developed,” Fox 5 explained.

But, as Republican Delegate Susan McComas pointed out, Democrats are more than a little hypocritical when it comes to claiming that kids don’t have the capacity to be responsible for their decisions. Democrats contend that kids can decide in favor of transgenderism at any age.

Transgender ideology provides a convenient way for leftists to control young people, of course. By enforcing LGBTQ ideology dogmatically, the left has made it nearly impossible to be in the arts and higher education without agreeing to LGBTQ propaganda, and businesses and politics are becoming increasingly dedicated to pushing LGBTQ ideology, not to mention LGBTQ indoctrination in schools. Young people are being pushed to accept or even be part of the LGBTQ “community.” Once they do accept or identify with LGBTQ ideology, they rarely become conservative while still retaining that LGBTQ identification.

Furthermore, if they get body-altering surgeries and “treatments,” youth are even more likely to continue to be leftist permanently because it is so hard to come back from such a move. Hence the push to make kids LGBTQ at younger and younger ages and even to hide it from parents.

And transgender ideology is being pushed on children at disturbingly young ages. Harvard-affiliated Boston Children’s Hospital posted a video in August 2022 where a psychologist claimed that “a good portion” of the young children she assesses at the Gender MultiSpecialty Service (GeMS) there know they are transgender “from the womb” (I wonder if she supports abortion).

This sick doctor revealed just how incredibly young kids are being indoctrinated to believe they should permanently alter their bodies and lives to identify as the opposite sex: “We see a variety of young children, all the way down to ages 2 and 3 and usually up to the ages of 9.” As young as two years old! And yet supposedly young people can’t be held accountable for murderous actions at age 24? But they can be urged to “change” genders at age 2? This is the contradictory insanity of the radical Left.

The late, great Rush Limbaugh used to say, “Follow the money.” The transgender surgery industry is expected to be valued at $5 billion by 2030, according to Rebel News. No wonder the leftists are on board — transgender ideology not only allows Democrats to control young people, but it is very lucrative, too.

Transgenderism is doing irreparable damage to a growing number of young Americans. The New York Times recently uncovered how damaging puberty blockers can be, and kids are prescribed those as young as 8 years old. Transgender surgeries permanently damage, remove, or alter body parts. Even if no bodily changes were made, detransitioners — those who change their minds about being transgender — face censorship and backlash. Yet 2-year-olds are brought to “gender clinics,” 8-year-olds are given puberty blockers, and 13-year-olds are given double mastectomies. The New York Times reported that 700,000 Americans under the age of 25 identified as transgender in 2020, and the number is almost certainly growing all the time.

Democrats are demanding that toddlers and teenagers be allowed to identify as the opposite sex and mutilate their bodies without their parents’ permission, yet Democrats also insist that felony murderers under 25 can’t be so charged because their brains aren’t fully developed. And that’s the insane La La Land in which we live today.