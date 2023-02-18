Bill Gates-funded Study Admits Natural COVID Immunity at Least Equal to Vaccine Immunity

Remember when many companies and branches of the federal government mandated the COVID-19 vaccines? Remember how Bill Gates was (and still is) practically the apostle of vaccines? Notice how now, even the Biden administration wants to keep the COVID vaccine requirement for entry to the United States, and the military academies are still pressuring cadets to get vaccinated? Well, it turns out a new Gates Foundation-funded study published in The Lancet on Feb. 16 indicated natural immunity is at least equal to vaccine immunity. And in light of evidence that the vaccinated are more likely to contract severe COVID, I’d say those who called natural immunity superior were probably right.

Below is an excerpt from the new study’s findings and interpretation (emphasis mine):

”We identified a total of 65 studies from 19 different countries. Our meta-analyses showed that protection from past infection and any symptomatic disease was high for ancestral, alpha, beta, and delta variants, but was substantially lower for the omicron BA.1 variant… Protection from past infection against re-infection from pre-omicron variants was very high and remained high even after 40 weeks. Protection was substantially lower for the omicron BA.1 variant and declined more rapidly over time than protection against previous variants. Protection from severe disease was high for all variants. The immunity conferred by past infection should be weighed alongside protection from vaccination when assessing future disease burden from COVID-19, providing guidance on when individuals should be vaccinated, and designing policies that mandate vaccination for workers or restrict access, on the basis of immune status, to settings where the risk of transmission is high, such as travel and high-occupancy indoor settings.“

Chalk up another win for the “conspiracy theorists.” I guess The Science isn’t always infallible, even when its spokesman is Dr. Fauci (who originally said on camera that the vaccinated could not be infected with COVID-19).

Under “Funding,” the Lancet study lists: “Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, J Stanton, T Gillespie, and J and E Nordstrom.” This is ironic, considering that the Gates Foundation has been and continues to be a persistent champion of any and all vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, despite being tied to vaccine scandals. The Gates Foundation not only gave vaccine maker Pfizer over $127 million in grants for “Pneumonia & Pandemic Preparedness” in 2022, as I reported for The Rogue Review, but Bill Gates has also invested in COVID vaccine makers Pfizer, BioNTech, and Johnson&Johnson, meaning he likely made some money off the companies’ lucrative COVID vaccines. It’s interesting therefore that a Gates Foundation-funded study should have exposed the fact that vaccine immunity is not vastly superior to natural immunity, and may well be inferior.