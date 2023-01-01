Ayatollah Khamenei Celebrates the New Year by Praising Terrorists

Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei, who oversees a terrorist-sponsoring regime that jailed thousands of freedom protesters, has a unique way of celebrating the new year. While other world leaders were sending out wishes for a prosperous 2023, Khamenei tweeted a long series of messages praising his favorite people: terrorists.

Khamenei has previously called for the deaths of American politicians and the targeting of Israel on Twitter, although his account was never banned (I guess he’s less dangerous than people observing that men are, in fact, men and not women). On Jan. 1, he tweeted praise of Palestinian terrorists and the late Iranian mass murderer Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Of course, Israel has an extraordinarily legal founding, and there never has been a nation called “Palestine.” That doesn’t faze Khamenei. He previously praised Palestinian “Jihad,” and he seems to be of the same mind now.

”Resistance” is code word for terrorism.

Martyr Soleimani brought new life to the Resistance Front. His material, spiritual, & moral support protected, fortified, & revived this eternal, growing phenomenon of “Resistance” against the Zionist regime, the influence of the US & against other Arrogant states. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 1, 2023

Palestinians have made progress against the Zionists, & the Resistance has attained results in Iraq, Syria & Yemen. Using his experience in the Sacred Defense & the advice of comrades, General Soleimani relied on domestic resources to strengthen the Resistance in these countries. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 1, 2023

Soleimani killed thousands, including hundreds of Americans. He fought fellow Islamic terrorists ISIS, but he was just as bad.

The ayatollah’s Twitter account announced, “Today, Imam Khamenei met with members of the Headquarters for Commemoration of the Martyrdom of General #Soleimani and the General’s family.” It’s not the first time Khamenei has lauded Soleimani on Twitter. Khamenei then enthused, “General Soleimani was brave, faithful, responsible, and intelligent. His sincerity was the best of his qualities, and it is why God has made him so highly respected and honoured in this world. His reward in the other world is unfathomable to human beings’ minds.” I believe the eternal tortures of hell are in fact unfathomable to humans.

Khamenei tweeted no fewer than seven posts praising Soleimani and mourning his passing on Jan. 1. When one reflects on the fact that leftist Twitter censors compared Trump to Hitler but always ignored the ragingly anti-Semitic, pro-violence Khamenei, their hypocrisy seems truly astounding.