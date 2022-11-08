Red Wave Hits Guam: First Republican Delegate in 32 Years

The predicted red wave has washed ashore on Guam, which just elected its first Republican delegate to Congress in 32 years.

GOP co-chair Tommy Hicks tweeted congratulations to Republican James Moylan for his victory in the U.S. territory.

The Red Wave arrives in Guam! First GOP win there in 32 years. Congrats James! https://t.co/FXyZ9tdowa — Tommy Hicks (@TommyHicksGOP) November 8, 2022

Moylan defeated Democrat Judith Won Pat with 52.19% of the vote, or 17,075 votes, according to Guam’s Pacific Daily News. He will replace incumbent Michael San Nicolas as a non-voting delegate to Washington, D.C.

The fact that Guam is still holding successful elections should be a relief to Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), who worried some eleven years ago that the small island of Guam, which is about 209 square miles, would get so “overly populated that it would tip over and capsize.” I am happy to report that Guam has not capsized and is sending the second Republican delegate from Guam ever elected since the seat was created by Congress in 1972.