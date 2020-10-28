'Anonymous' Anti-Trump Author Outs Himself as Former DHS Chief of Staff. Here's What We Know.

The man who penned a 2018 op-ed attacking the administration of President Donald Trump from within, hiding his identity, has revealed himself for the first time.

The man, who also wrote a book, A Warning, under the name “Anonymous,” is former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor.

“Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote ‘A Warning’…and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows,” he said in a tweet with a link to his statement.

Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote “A Warning”…and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows. My statement: https://t.co/yuhTgZ4bkq — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 28, 2020

“Make no mistake: I am a Republican, and I wanted this President to succeed. That’s why I came into the Administration with John Kelly, and it’s why I stayed on as Chief of Staff at the Department of Homeland Security,” Taylor said in his op-ed on Wednesday.

“But too often in times of crisis, I saw Donald Trump prove he is a man without character, and his personal defects have resulted in leadership failures so significant that they can be measured in lost American lives,” he explained.

“I witnessed Trump’s inability to do his job over the course of two-and-a-half years. Everyone saw it, though most were hesitant to speak up for fear of reprisals,” he added.

He wanted him to succeed, he says? This is the man who said, nay bragged, in his September 2018 op-ed that he was “working diligently from within to frustrate parts of [Trump’s] agenda and his worst inclinations.”

He said he wrote his book after he left the administration and that, while he wrote it alone, the opinions in it were shared by high-ranking members of the president’s staff.

“Much has been made of the fact that these writings were published anonymously. The decision wasn’t easy, I wrestled with it, and I understand why some people consider it questionable to levy such serious charges against a sitting President under the cover of anonymity,” he said on Wednesday.

“But my reasoning was straightforward, and I stand by it. Issuing my critiques without attribution forced the President to answer them directly on their merits or not at all, rather than creating distractions through petty insults and name-calling,” he continued. “I wanted the attention to be on the arguments themselves. At the time I asked, ‘What will he do when there is no person to attack, only an idea?’ We got the answer. He became unhinged. And the ideas stood on their own two feet.”

Taylor said that he was not looking to make money and claims he donated a large portion of the proceeds from his book to charity.

He also said that he was not interested in settling a score with the president and insisted that he was not frightened to share his opinions with his own name attached.

But, while he has actively criticized the president in his own name after leaving the White House, he has left his identity as the “anonymous” author a mystery until less than a week before the election.

And he knows, as well as we know, that his claims will be trumpeted by CNN, for whom he is a contributor, and other mainstream media sources, unlike the claims against Joe Biden by Tony Bobulinski.

Quoting former President Abraham Lincoln, he implored everyone to heed his warning and “reconcile with each other.”

Because for weak-kneed, establishment Republicans like him, the only way, it appears, we can ever reconcile and get along is by capitulating to the desires of the left.