New Amazon Prime Series Shows Blacks Enslaving Whites: 'You Raped Our Daughters, What if We Rape Yours?'

Racism and bigotry of any kind are unacceptable, but it appears that in Hollywood it is fine as long as that bigotry is directed at white people.

Countless movies and series have been made showing a white villain who owns slaves as the antagonist, but Hollywood’s most recent concoction is far worse.

The series “Cracka” shows an America where white people were the ones enslaved by black people and the promotion for it is dreadful:

The trailer for the movie, which director Dale Resteghini says will be available on Amazon Prime, shows a white man with Nazi tattoos taken back in time to a world where he is enslaved.

“You took our breath away, what if we took yours? You raped our daughters, what if we raped yours? You stole our freedom, now we steal yours,” the title cards for the movie read.

The white main character is given the same type of brutal treatment that black slaves were subjected to in early America.

Scenes also show white people being beaten, lynched and raped as a Trump 2020 bumper sticker is shown on one of the cars, in the movie that stars rapper Saigon, and Lorenzo Antonucci as lead character Michael Stone.

“The world isn’t ready for this one!!!!” Saigon said in an Instagram post about the soon to be released film.

“What if it were your ancestors?” he said. “I could never be racist because I treat people how I want to be treated… When U see things through the eyes of other people, sometimes the message resonates.”

In another, he said, “Glad to be apart [sic] of one of the best new shows coming out.. I’ll bet anything on it ….. Stay tuned ….”

What part of this series does anyone involved in this catastrophe think is going to help stop racism?

At its best, this series is a perverted revenge fantasy produced to satisfy the bloodlust of people who believe payback is due white people.

What happened in America, and around the world even in Africa, during the slave trade was horrific and we should learn from that history so that we never allow it to happen again.

But showing another race in that same situation is going to do nothing to quench the thirst of those who are rioting, looting and attacking people today.

If anything, it will only serve to justify their depraved fantasies of vengeance.